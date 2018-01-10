Yggdrasil announces entry into table games vertical

PRESS RELEASES

10th January, 2018 ­­– Yggdrasil Gaming is set to revolutionise the table games sector when it enters the vertical during the first quarter of 2018 with a game-changing new collection of products.

The supplier is developing several popular multiplayer table games, with Blackjack the first to go live, using its progressive, in-house technology, REDUX™. The product will also include popular sidebets and a range of powers unique to each dealer.

REDUX™ combines the best aspects of both live and RNG casino, providing the perfect platform for players to fully immerse themselves in a 3D casino environment, which uses motion capture technology to model the movements of the dealer.

Several different, high-quality dealer characters are being developed using the technology, and each will be programmed with detailed hand movements and facial expressions to interact and communicate with the player.

Alongside a standard branding package, there will also be the option for exclusive, customised tables and dealers. Operators will be able to dress up the game according to their visual identity or special themes.

Roulette and Baccarat will then be added to its portfolio of table games, all utilising a highly-detailed 3D dealer and innovative social experiences, which will allow players to sit and communicate with other players at the gaming table.

Yggdrasil table games will initially go live with operators Vera&John and Intercasino, both part of the Jackpotjoy Group, in a beta partnership with a view to being fully operational later this year.

Yggdrasil CPO Krzysztof Opałka, said: “Our table games provision, starting with Blackjack, is set to break new ground in online casino gaming. The table games vertical has been fairly static in recent years. But our product’s combination of social interaction and high-end playability is unlike any other currently on the market.

“It won’t just be a single player trying to beat the house, but instead thousands of real players from all over the world, who are all able to join the game simultaneously with the aim of hitting big hands and bigger wins.

“We have a packed roadmap of innovative new games and features. Our aim is to innovate table games in a similar fashion to slots, where a constant product cycle of new variations built on familiar mechanics drives growth.”

Jackpotjoy Group Head of Gaming Victor Olinger, said: “Yggdrasil is a well-known name across the industry that has become a byword for innovation in the slots sector. It is fantastic news to hear they are turning their attention to table games.

“It is a major coup to be the first operator to go live with Yggdrasil’s table games, and we look forward to bringing this exciting new product to our full customer base this year.”

The table games’ proprietary 3D engine, REDUX™, has been developed internally from scratch and uses the latest technologies to ensure seamless performance and rapid loading.

The product will open extensive cross-selling possibilities for operators, and will also sync with Yggdrasil’s collection of in-game promotional tools, BOOST™, facilitating network campaigns.

Yggdrasil’s table games will complement its expansive product range, which has recently seen the addition of bingo alongside its extensive collection of slots titles.

The first table game will be demonstrated at ICE Totally Gaming in February 6-8 in London at the Yggdrasil stand N3-140. Book a demo with sales@yggdrasilgaming.com.

For more information please visit: www.yggdrasiltablegames.com.

About Yggdrasil Gaming

Yggdrasil Gaming is a provider of superior online and mobile casino games. It has emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers and provides games for some of the world’s biggest operators, including: bet365, Betsson Group, bwin.party, Cherry, LeoVegas, Mr Green, Casumo and Unibet.

The company is headquartered in Malta, with a major development office in Krakow, Poland and regional offices in Stockholm and Gibraltar. The firm holds licences in Malta, Romania, Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

Yggdrasil’s slots are renowned for their outstanding graphics and gameplay and many have become global hits. They are integrated via the industry-changing iSENSE 2.0 HTML client framework which allows for simultaneous launches on desktop and mobile, and is supported by BOOST™, a collection of in-game promotional tools focused on engagement and retention via concepts such as Missions, Super Free Spins™ and Cash Race, and BRAG, an industry-first concept which allows for the promotion of games via social channels.

iSENSE 2.0+, launched in April 2017, includes a number of industry-leading features, including retina support for crisper visuals, a new minimalistic mobile UI with a sleek and fresh feel, and a new and easy in-game deposit process.

Yggdrasil was the winner of Innovator of the Year at the 2017 International Gaming Awards, Slot Provider of the Year at the 2016 and 2017 EGR B2B Awards, Gaming Software Supplier of the Year at the 2016 International Gaming Awards and Software Rising Star at the 2015 EGR B2B Awards.

