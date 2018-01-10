PBSA agrees Vegas Kings partnership for Bookie website

PRESS RELEASES

January 10th 2018 – The Peerplays Blockchain Standards Association (PBSA) has engaged iGaming creative agency Vegas Kings to build the website for the new blockchain betting exchange app, Bookie.

The Bookie website will go live during Q1 2018, ahead of the launch of the Bookie betting exchange app, which will follow later in the year. The website will allow users to download the Bookie app and connect with other members of the Bookie community.

Bookie will be the world’s first truly decentralized betting exchange, offering users a revolutionary new platform built upon absolute transparency by leveraging the power of the Peerplays blockchain.

As part of the agreement, Vegas Kings will also build the Bookie affiliate website, which will allow fully decentralized, on-chain marketing for Bookie.

Vegas Kings was selected for its extensive experience within the gaming sector, having spent more than 20 years working with clients including Betfair, Ladbrokes and BoyleSports.

PBSA president Jonathan Baha’i said: “To bring the vision of provable fairness to life, we needed to engage a world-class digital agency that shares our drive to create truly game-changing products. In Vegas Kings we have found exactly that.

“This project is not typical, and it demands not just igaming expertise but also a willingness to adapt to technologies that are at the cutting edge of the sector. We are confident that the final Bookie website will serve as an important step in our mission to redefine the very nature of betting exchanges.”

Vegas Kings CEO Ashley Adir added: “We have worked with many of the most successful brands in gaming over the past two decades, so we can recognize truly innovative products with the potential to shake up the whole sector.

“With this in mind, we are delighted to be involved with Bookie from the beginning. The team has ambitious plans and we will be using all our experience to ensure Bookie makes a splash when brought to market later this year.”

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

David Bartram

+44 (0) 20 3586 1978

david@squareintheair.com

About Peerplays Blockchain Standards Association (PBSA)

Peerplays Blockchain Standards Association (PBSA) is a non-profit organization registered under the Canada Not-for-profit Corporations ACT.

The PBSA promotes provably fair gaming standards for the Peerplays blockchain globally, by encouraging and supporting the development of the Peerplays blockchain and related infrastructure for the benefit of the Peerplays blockchain.

It also conducts supporting research pertaining to the Peerplays blockchain, supports awareness and education, engages in advocacy with relevant industry bodies, and provides assistance and funding with other activities that support the Peerplays blockchain.

About Vegas Kings

Vegas Kings is the most experienced Web Design and Development Agency that exclusively services the iGaming Industry. We have been in operation since 1998 and have successfully serviced over 100 online gaming brands across all verticals including Casino, Sports, Bingo and Poker. Through our years of experience we have found the formula to design and develop user experiences that truly convert.

Comments