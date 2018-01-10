Iforium adds Red Rake Gaming to Gameflex

PRESS RELEASES

Isle of Man, 10th January 2018: Online casino aggregator Iforium has completed the integration of Red Rake Gaming to its Gameflex platform. The full suite of Red Rake Gaming content including 40+ slots and video bingo titles is now available to all Gameflex operators.

Phil Parry, Iforium CEO, commented: “I am thrilled to confirm the launch of Red Rake Gaming on our Gameflex platform. Red Rake Gaming have some of the most engaging titles on the market including proven hits such as Ryan O’Bryan, Super 10 Stars and their latest game, The Asp of Cleopatra. I’m sure our Gameflex partners will move quickly to get Red Rake’s innovative games in front of their players!”

Carlos Fernández Aguilar, Red Rake Gaming Head of Business Development, commented: “I am delighted to start working with such a respected and well-established supplier as Iforium. Our ultimate goal of making our games available to the biggest operators in the industry is closer with deals like this. 2017 was a great year for us and starting this new year with a partnership with Iforium demonstrates our commitment to keep growing and expanding our reach.”

ABOUT IFORIUM

Founded in 2006, Iforium is a multi-award winning software development company focused on providing the next generation of flexible gaming solutions.

Gameflex is Iforium’s innovative casino aggregation and seamless bonusing platform. It combines over 5,000 games from 50+ gaming vendors and is available to multi-channel operators via a single and seamless API integration.

Iforium are the proud recipient of the EGR B2B IT Supplier of the Year Award 2015 and CEEGC Casino Award 2017. Iforium are licenced and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission and by ONJN in Romania.

For more information please visit www.iforium.com

ABOUT RED RAKE GAMING

Red Rake Gaming is a premium casino games developer which supplies its games to social and real money operators. Red Rake current portfolio contains +30 slots and +10 video bingos of top graphical and sound quality with unique and well-balanced mathematics. Red Rake’s games and RNG have been audited by several prestigious independent testing houses and are featured by a number of licensed operators. Red Rake has presence in regulated markets like Spain and Belgium and have plans of entering some others such as Italy, UK and Romania during 2018.

For more information please visit www.redrakegaming.com

