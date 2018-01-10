Happy Pay partners with RISQ to boost jackpots

PRESS RELEASES

London, 10th January 2018 – RISQ, the London-based technology company, have announced a new deal to boost the jackpots of game developer Happy Pay up to a record level of £25m. RISQ’s insurance-backed solution enables the creation of non-networked prizes across a wide range of game types and channels.

Now, on the heels of an already prosperous partnership operating free-to-enter sweepstakes and instant win promotions under a £10m limit, Happy Pay’s maximum jackpot size has gone through the gears to £25m.

Since launching with RISQ at the start of January, Happy Pay’s many operator partners have reported up to a fourfold increase in daily entrants to the higher-value jackpots, demonstrating their worth as a generator of leads and traffic across all platforms and devices.

It’s just the latest application from RISQ, whose unique RNG platform is proving an industry game-changer, with the flexibility to be customised to the individual needs of any operator or game developer.

RISQ’s B2B Director, Tom Mitchell, said the deal was another step in RISQ’s drive to diversify their B2B partnerships, maximising margins and revenues along the way.

He said: “Our Jackpot RNG delivers a rare combination of leading technology, tailored development, and sophisticated risk-management. It’s rewarding to see Happy Pay’s clients embrace this capability, increasing entrant engagement and adding substance to their marketing and promotions.”

Chloé Alpert, CEO at Happy Pay, said: “Partnering with RISQ in 2018 was a no-brainer, and the results are plain to see. Their adaptability and new jackpot levels were naturally a huge draw for Happy Pay.

“This has opened up opportunities for our clients to harness the acquisition and retention qualities of jackpots, with a wide variety of free-to-enter games. We’re very excited about the future.”

RISQ’s unique B2B-only platform allows affiliates, operators, platforms and game developers the opportunity to access and use jackpots in a scalable, elastic fashion.

About RISQ:

RISQ are a London-based technology company offering the highest levels of precision and data analytics in jackpot risk management. The company provide hedge bets and insurance on the outcomes of international lotteries and have access to the largest insurance limits in the industry. RISQ’s Jackpot RNG (Random Number Generator) is suited to a wide range of applications, tailoring odds, jackpot-size and frequency to any operator’s specific needs. These scalable jackpot solutions stimulate traffic, acquisitions, and player behaviour in the global-gaming and digital-marketing sector. RISQ think differently, seeking out opportunities that allow clients to increase their margins and maximise returns through innovative technology, allied to a unique corporate structure. The company process over 40,000 bets per day, generating well over £50m in payouts for a range of B2B partners. UKGC and Alderney-licensed, RISQ offer the first-ever insured RNG solution with scope to grow limits up to £250m per play.

