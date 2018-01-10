Betsoft Gaming secures partnership deal with BtoBet

PRESS RELEASES

Visionary iGaming developer Betsoft Gaming, architects of the Shift™ platform, have announced that they have signed a partnership deal with renowned worldwide operator BtoBet. Under the terms of the partnership, BtoBet will be taking on Betsoft’s complete suite of iGaming entertainment, including the iconic Slots3™ collection of true 3D video slots and the ToGo™ line of premium mobile gaming.

BtoBet have recently won “Rising star in Sports Betting Innovation” at the SBC Award in London and as “Best Sports Betting Innovation 2017” in Budapest.

“BtoBet is a leading company and true pioneer in our business,” said Anna Mackney of Betsoft. “They carefully study both existing and emergent technologies to apply that strength to the quality of their service. Future-ready and flexible, BtoBet offers their clients the total package of customer support backed by many years of professional experience in the field. Our full suite of solutions, including Key Performance Indicator reports, will be invaluable to them. We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with them, and look forward to a lucrative business relationship as we lead the iGaming industry together.”

“I’m proud of the recent agreement signed with Betsoft,” said Alessandro Fried, BtoBet’s chairman. “Its high level digital games combined with BtoBet’s technological platform will perfectly fit our exigent clients’ needs and, at the same time, the players’ expectations. These incredible games are going to greatly enhance our offering to players, and the quality is second to none. I feel that we will reach more players and expand our business, equipped with Betsoft’s games and back office solutions.

“BtoBet’s clever business analysis offered by its iGaming intelligence provides real time and accurate data analysis per customer in order for the operator to automatically segment the players base and to build easily the best strategies, specific promotional activities and more effective ad hoc marketing campaigns,” continued Mr. Fried.

About BtoBet

BtoBet is a multinational company and is part of a group with 20 years of experience in software development in IT, finance, telecommunication, e-commerce and banking, strongly committed to technology and widely investing in technology research and development. The experience gained in these advanced environments, allows BtoBet to be visionary in the iGaming and Sports betting industry with a deep understanding of the requirements of the market, catching changing trends and anticipating bookmakers’ and operators’ needs. BtoBet is a true partner in technology, offering a standalone platform and services for the iGaming and Sports Betting industry. It counts on a very talented, continuously trained development team and day to day management support to clients. BtoBet allows licensees to be unique in the market, by giving them the opportunity to completely personalise their offers for Sports betting and iGaming business, online mobile and retail. BtoBet has technical branches with large ever-growing teams of developers in Skopje, Ohrid, Bitola, Belgrade, Nish, Tirana, and Rome. Malta hosts the commercial and marketing centre. Visit our site on: www.btobet.com

About Betsoft Gaming:

Betsoft Gaming, broadly known as the innovator and leader of true 3D cinematic gaming, is a Tier One developer and provider of complete system online gaming software. With a game library of over 190 games including the iconic Slots3™ series, Betsoft Gaming has met and exceeded the quality found in console video games and animated feature films. Starting in 2012, Betsoft initiated a concentrated push into the mobile gaming sector, converting their popular Slots3™ games to be available as the ToGo™ collection. Betsoft Gaming’s extensive portfolio of clients includes some of the top gaming operations in the industry.

For marketing or press queries, please contact press@betsoft.com or visit www.betsoft.com.

