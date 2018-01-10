Betdigital making waves with content deals for BCLC and NYX Gaming

PRESS RELEASES

10th January 2018 – Betdigital has integrated a range of games for British Columbia Lottery Corporation and NYX Gaming.

The deal with BCLC underlines the progress Betdigital has made during 2017 with yet another Tier 1 operator joining the list of partners. Betdigital rapidly released games in such as Mega Pots Bar X slot, Valhalla and Free Spin City, to name a few.

Valhalla has been a standout performer and was also included in the agreement with NYX Gaming. It was one of 12 games to be integrated on to the NYX OGS platform which will be accessible through Betsson and Mr Green.

Joker 10000 has proved one of the most successful titles for Betsson and there is an exciting pipeline of games due to be released for Mr Green throughout 2018.

Heath Samples, CEO at Betdigital said: “BCLC, Betsson and Mr Green are three huge players in the iGaming world and we’ve thoroughly enjoyed working on the integrations. Integration speed is a major factor in our success and 2018 promises to be a big year where plenty more games will be made available.”

