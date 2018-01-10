Bede Gaming to expand virtual sports offering on PLAY with Kiron deal

PRESS RELEASES

10th January 2018 – Bede Gaming, an award-winning supplier of software to the online gaming industry, is further expanding its content offering via an agreement with leading virtual sports provider Kiron Interactive.

The deal will see Kiron’s full suite of 20 virtual sports and numbers games integrated into Bede’s content aggregator platform, PLAY.

Kiron’s market-leading virtuals portfolio includes football, horse racing, greyhound racing and motor racing titles.

The games will be available to all of Bede’s partners, including Tier 1 operator The Rank Group.

Michael Brady, CEO of Bede Gaming, said: “Virtual sports have become an increasingly important gaming vertical in recent years and sits well between casino and sports betting.

“We’re always looking to build on our products with high end games, so it was important to extend Bede PLAY’s virtuals offering, and with Kiron’s portfolio among the strongest of its type in the industry, adding Kiron made sense.

“Our operator partners will have access to world-class virtual sports games, which will significantly improve retention, cross-sell and engagement.”

Steven Spartinos, CEO of Kiron Interactive, said: “Many innovative operators have partnered with, and benefited from, Bede over the past few years, so we are excited to bring our games to new audiences, where we know they will perform strongly.”

Bede’s platforms offer completely flexible gaming solutions with robust security measures, and is fast establishing itself as the first-choice option for innovative operators globally.

Founded in 2012, Bede Gaming employs the latest in modern technology to provide operators with high performing software used to create world class gaming experiences.

About Bede Gaming

Bede Gaming is a leading supplier of software to the online gaming industry, powering some of the biggest brands globally. The platform provider works in regulated markets and processes tens of millions of transactions per month.

The Bede platform is flexible, scalable, modular and fully open meaning operators can integrate any third-party software required into the platform or use its bespoke solutions. Bede’s platform also integrates into land based systems, offering operators a genuine omni-channel convergence solution.

Bede Gaming, which is headquartered in Newcastle upon-Tyne, in the heart of the north-east of England, UK, is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and is an approved supplier of the Alderney Gambling Control Commission.

