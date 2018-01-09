Playtech BGT Sports’ BetTracker now live on Google Play

PRESS RELEASES

09 January 2018, London – Playtech BGT Sports’ (PBS) Bet Tracker is now available to both iPhone and Android users on the Google Play store for the first time.

Betfred’s branded version of the app was the first to go live, with bespoke versions for other operators, including Boylesports, Sean Graham, Joe Jennings and Jenningsbet, following soon after.

BetTracker, which allows customers to place bets on SSBTs, track their progress, and cash them out on mobile devices if they choose, was only available via an in-store download.

Its arrival on Google Play will enhance the customer journey, with players now able to download the app from any mobile device in any location, as well as being able to scan a QR code in-shop.

The app has experienced impressive growth since going live with a number of operators in recent months, with PBS seeing a significant increase in transferred bets each week.

John Pettit, Managing Director for UK, Ireland, Asia, and Australia at Playtech BGT Sports, said: “BetTracker has proven increasingly popular in recent months and this is set to continue with so many of our partners, including Betfred and BoyleSports, now hosting their own bespoke versions on Google Play.

“Google’s decision to allow betting apps on its store has been of great benefit to the industry. BetTracker is now exposed to a far greater audience and we’re seeing exponentially more tickets transferred to the app each week.”

Mark Stebbings, Managing Director of Betfred Retail, said: “Our customers have increasingly taken to the BetTracker app since we released it earlier this year, and with it now being live on Google Play we expect to see a further uptake in bet transfers as it is much easier to install.”

About Playtech

Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries. Founded in 1999 and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech has more than 5,000 employees in 17 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry’s leading software and services supplier with more than 140 licensees globally, including many of the world’s leading regulated online, retail and mobile operators, land-based casino groups, government sponsored entities such as lotteries, and new entrants opening operations in newly-regulated markets. Its business intelligence-driven gambling software offering includes casino, live casino, bingo, poker and sports betting.

It is the pioneer of Omni-channel gambling which, through Playtech ONE, offers operators and their customers, a seamless, anytime, anywhere experience across any product, any channel (online, mobile, retail) and any device using a single account and single wallet. It provides marketing expertise, sophisticated CRM solutions and other services for operators seeking a full turnkey solution.

Playtech BGT Sports (“PBS”) is Playtech’s sports betting division, headquartered in Nicosia with more than 600 employees across 6 different business centres. PBS is the provider of the market leading Self Service Betting Terminals product with over 26,000 terminals supplied to retail operators in the UK and internationally as well as digital sports betting platforms and user interfaces to many major online licensees.

Playtech’s Financials division operates both on a B2C and B2B basis. Its B2C focused offering is an established and growing online CFDs broker, operating the brand markets.com. Its B2B offering includes the division’s proprietary trading platform, CRM and back-office systems, as well as its liquidity technology platform which provides retail brokers with multi-asset execution, prime brokerage services, liquidity and complementary risk management tools.

