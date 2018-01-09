Comtrade Gaming to showcase cohesive omni-channel environment with two product debuts

PRESS RELEASES

sCore Media Engine and iCore Engage 360 to converge player data, content and products

Ljubljana, Slovenia – Comtrade Gaming, the premier technology provider to the gaming industry, announces that it will reveal its highly integrated gaming systems environment at ICE Totally Gaming 2018. By optimizing multiple channels, devices and player touch-points, Comtrade Gaming’s product portfolio engages customers while generating improved revenue for clients and partners.

The advancements in 360° player view and life-cycle management strategies better serve gaming operations across multiple products and channels. Adjustments to system capabilities now allow configuration and scalability along any operator size, business preferences, requirements and regulatory conditions. With these enhancements, iCore optimises every aspect of the multi-channel operation by identifying key player segments, automating marketing campaigns and managing operations with its business intelligence back office.

Comtrade Gaming will also debut a new extension to its sCore product line: an operator-controlled player messaging and media presentation engine. The sCore Media Engine upgrades slot machines into a promotional channel that communicates personalized incentives, venue promotions and player account information on the game screen. The sCore Media Engine enriches the player experience on G2S standardized gaming machines using an award engine with predictive modeling to evaluate and communicate eligibility in real-time.

“Convergence brings a number of key strategic benefits, including the ability to create competitive advantages through exceptional customer experience,” explains Aleš Gornjec, General Manager of Comtrade Gaming. “Our omni-channel environment provides a straight-forward and elegant way for operators to engage, acquire and reactivate all player segments. Comtrade Gaming’s technology continues to enable agile solutions for a hyper-competitive market.”

To learn more, visit Comtrade Gaming at stand N4 – 340

