Wazdan takes a bite out of the market with the launch of Dracula’s Castle

Monday, January 8, 2018, Malta – Wazdan, the major casino games producer with products covering slots, table games and video poker has deepened their award-winning portfolio with two hot new titles, Dracula’s Castle and Tetri Mania Deluxe, bringing them to a games bank with over 100 casino-friendly titles. This year Wazdan released a number of new features which were warmly received by the online casino community. In these two latest game releases, Dracula’s Castle and Tetri Mania Deluxe, the four features play an important role for providing player comfort and enhancing the player experience while giving important tools to casinos.

Entering Dracula’s Castle takes the bravery of a Jonathan Harker, however, those that do will be richly rewarded by the latest smash release from Wazdan, ‘Dracula’s Castle’, packed with spine-tingling excitement and more than a nod to Bram Stoker’s original 1897 Gothic horror. The new slot game takes place at Dracula’s castle where the 5 reels are filled with sinister, ghostly, and unnatural symbols. These include goblets of blood, Dracula, bewitching Transylvanian concubines, and other themed icons in this multi win-line slot.

It’s hard to forget the young, sadistic, mysterious and threatening concubines. Dark, seductive and hungry, the brides of Dracula appear often in-game to torment players. Some of the symbols in the game have special abilities, such as the blood from the prince of darkness, which take the place of standard game symbols after a win. They introduce an exciting gamble feature to choose the correct goblet filled with blood, the blood from the prince of darkness. This doubles wins in an instant with just one click. Wilds help players out by filling-up the reel to reveal Dracula himself, thereby extending the win.

Keeping apace with market developments, Wazdan has also released Tetri Mania Deluxe, a cool twist on the famous classic retro-game with colourful cubes, players collect the Tetri-block symbols in this 4-reel, multi win-line slot to cash in. Relaunched with an innovative gamble feature that includes more symbols, players get a second chance at winning and even double-winning. There’s also the Tetri Joker, a wild who helps boost balances. With its advanced graphics that run smoothly on phones and tablets, this is a slot that really stands out from the crowd.

Jeremy Fall, Head of Marketing and Brand at Wazdan said: “The Wazdan brand is synonymous with innovation and we’re getting strong responses from casinos based on the quality of our product portfolio, our successful track record of good performance with leading operators extends over years in the industry. We’ve recently signed with EveryMatrix and Wazdan has lived up to its name as the game developer that is constantly introducing new and exciting online slots like Dracula’s Castle and Tetri Mania Deluxe and we are also including an important element of player choice into the games that results in a more personal and enjoyable gaming experience.”

Both Dracula’s Castle and Tetri Mania Deluxe are powered by Wazdan’s innovative suite of added-value tools, Volatility Level, Energy-Saving Mode, Double-Screen and Unique Gamble Feature which provide operators with the ability to activate multiple features designed to enhance customer experience and engagement, improve retention, encourage extended play and produce higher yield.

