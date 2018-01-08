Veramatic Group bets on R. Franco Digital’s games

PRESS RELEASES

Madrid, January 8th 2018 – R. Franco Digital has become one of the main online gaming suppliers for Jokerbet.es, Veramatic Group’s brand new online gaming portal.

Jokerbet.es users will now enjoy more than 15 games developed by R. Franco Group’s online gaming division, including classic in-house hits such as Game of Chronos, Treasures of the Seven Seas and Big Catch, as well as new productions such as Flamy´s Roulette, Bichos and Chapas, inspired by the traditional “penny football” game. But this is just the beginning: R. Franco Digital’s catalogue will continue to grow in 2018, with new titles available soon.

With R. Franco Digital’s services, Jokerbet.es seeks to create a complete, safe and reliable online gaming platform to provide its customers with a full multi-channel experience.

According to Jorge Justicia, Manager, Veramatic Online Gaming: “This agreement was very easy to close for both parties. Both companies have strong land-based heritage and are aware of the challenges, risks and limitations. Having similar philosophies makes understanding each other very easy. At Jokerbet.es we firmly believe that customers look for products similar to the ones they are familiar with, and want to enjoy them at home or elsewhere. The decision to choose R. Franco Digital was very simple, taking into account their origin, and their expertise on the online channel as another important piece in the puzzle.”

Alejandro Casanova, Managing Director, R. Franco Digital, added: “We are very proud to have been chosen by Veramatic for this project. We have more than 50 years’ experience developing games and, therefore, are well acquainted with land-based and online players, and with their preferences and evolution. This positions us as a reference point for the industry in Spain and beyond. We are sure that this will be a mutually beneficial relationship.”

ABOUT THE VERAMATIC GROUP

A Spanish group of companies with headquarters in Almería primarily engaged in the operation of arcades and gaming machines in hotel and restaurant premises. At present it is one of the main gaming operators in Spain, with more than 120 arcades and more than 1,200 machines in hotels and restaurants.

Jokerbet.es is Veramatic Group’s online gaming brand with which the group intends to expand its supply for its customers.

ABOUT R. FRANCO DIGITAL

Franco Digital is the digital division of the R. Franco Group, leader of the gaming industry with 52 years’ history and more than 300 professionals. It was created as the Group’s vehicle to face new industry challenges by providing national and international gaming operators with global solutions.

