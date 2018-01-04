Will home teams continue to dominate Wild Card round of NFL Playoffs?

SPORTS

Last year, bettors saw the home teams go a perfect 4-0 straight up and against the spread in the four NFL Wild Card Weekend games. Favorites over the past three years have also gone an impressive 10-2 SU and 7-4-1 ATS in this round, and this weekend that puts the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6), Los Angeles Rams (11-5), Jacksonville Jaguars (10-6) and New Orleans Saints (11-5) in prime position to move on.

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.com

The Chiefs kick off Wild Card Weekend on Saturday by hosting the Tennessee Titans (9-7) as 9-point home favorites as they try to win a postseason game at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since 1993. They have struggled against the Titans previously there though, losing four of the past five meetings and failing to cover five of six.

Later on Saturday, the Rams will meet the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons (10-6) as 6-point home chalk. Night games have been good to the Falcons recently, with them going 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 primetime appearances. Atlanta definitely has postseason experience on its side, and Los Angeles has not played great at home lately either with a 3-8 ATS mark in its last 11 at the Coliseum.

Then on Sunday, one of the most intriguing matchups of Wild Card Weekend will take place in Jacksonville, where the Jaguars are listed as 9-point home favorites versus the Buffalo Bills (9-7). Jacksonville has one of the best defenses in the NFL but has seen several players struggle to keep their cool throughout the season. Meanwhile, the Bills are back in the playoffs for the first time since 1999, and they were just in Florida last Sunday when they knocked off the Miami Dolphins 22-16 to clinch a postseason spot.

Two NFC South rivals will close out Wild Card Weekend later in the day, with the Saints squaring off against the Carolina Panthers (11-5) for a third time. New Orleans is listed as a 7-point home favorite and won both regular season meetings to earn the division title. In fact, Carolina has gone a dismal 0-5-1 ATS in the last six games of the series.

Comments