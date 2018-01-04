Poker Yaar live on MPN’s Indian Poker Network

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – The MPN’s Indian Poker Network is growing with the addition of Poker Yaar.

Owned by Club Empire Tech Private Limited, Poker Yaar has joined the Indian Poker Network offering its players a first-class poker product. Available through download, instant play and mobile, Pokeryaar.com is live with Omaha, Hold’em and Five-Card poker variants, alongside MPN’s Fish Party, the industry’s only progressive jackpot SNGs. The poker site offers players a range of integrated payment gateways, as well as a localised user interface specifically designed for Indian players.

Aman Shahpuri, Commercial Director at Club Empire, comments: “Poker Yaar will completely revolutionise the skilled gaming sector in India. With state of the art technology and a customised product for the Indian market, we aim to take poker mainstream and give an entertainment platform to our target audience. We want to be the number one online poker platform in India and working with Microgaming and their world-class poker product puts us in the best possible position to achieve this.”

Jean-Luc Ferriere, Director of Network Games at Microgaming, says: “It is fantastic to welcome yet another dynamic, young brand to our Indian Poker Network. We’ve made significant progress with the network, particularly in product and operations through 2017, and 2018 only promises even bigger and better things. We are extremely positive about the prospects of this important segment, and now is a great time to get involved!”

Poker Yaar is the fourth poker operator to go live on the MPN’s Indian Poker Network.

