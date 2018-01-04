Becky’s Affiliated: Five BCH and iGaming industry events to watch in 2018

CONFERENCES

Happy New Year and welcome back to reality! Its never easy getting back into our daily routines after several weeks of eating, drinking and being merry, but at least we have some exciting developments coming up this year when it comes to our events calendar.

If you’re unable to attend any of the below for any reason don’t fret, your friends at Ayre Media will be there with a camera crew to provide you with the highlights.

A Bitcoin Cash World with Dr. Craig Wright

So remember that Bitcoin Cash (BCH) post I initiated on Facebook, the one that received over one hundred responses and inspired me to write a “Beginner’s Guide” on how to buy Bitcoin Cash? Even if you don’t, I know there is HUGE interest in learning more about BCH for business and determining if it’s a good personal investment for you, so I think this opportunity to hear one of the first and brightest minds in Bitcoin talk on the subject is a golden one.

Dr. Craig Wright, Chief Scientist at nChain, the global leader in research and development in Blockchain technologies, will speak to BCH enthusiasts old and new at an intimate venue in Central London the evening of February 1st. “Early Bird” tickets are available until January 6th for the bargain price of £20, so consider booking now to avoid a price increase or a sell-out.

Also, as a special little bonus, event sponsors nChain will be handing out a Bitcoin Cash QR voucher worth £10 to all attendees.

What: Talk- A Bitcoin Cash World with Dr. Craig Wright

When: February 1st, 18:30-21:20

Where: The Phoenix, Cavendish Square, London

Register: Facebook Events

Betting on Football’s Affiliate Insider Bootcamp, Esports Insider Super Forum and SBC Sponsorship Forum

The Sports Betting Community (SBC) events team had an impressive line-up of 2017 events with massive improvements from years before, so we can only anticipate what they’ve got up their sleeve for 2018.

We do know the fifth annual Betting on Football (BOF) will be taking place several months earlier than usual this year, end of March instead of beginning of May and will include three new, stand-alone events in addition to the usual five conference tracks.

Led by affiliate industry vet Lee-Ann Johnstone, the Affiliate Insider Bootcamp will take place on March 21st and promises to provide a unique mix of in-depth knowledge, insights and networking that can be difficult to come by at the larger, dedicated affiliate events. The Esports Insider Super Forum will take place on the 22nd and includes six panels and workshops featuring over 30 esports experts. Finally, the invite-only SBC Sponsorship Forum will take place on the 21st and 22nd, a dedicated forum for operators and football clubs to learn about and discuss opportunities, moderated by AC Milan Chief Commercial Officer Jaap Kalma.

What: Betting on Football’s three new, exclusive events

When: March 21 & 22

Where: Stamford Bridge, London

Register: Online

CoinGeek.com bComm Conference

CoinGeek.com, our crypto-currency focused sister site, will be launching the first bComm Conference with a special focus on Bitcoin Cash, the one true form of Bitcoin as intended by its creator Satoshi Nakamoto. The event will bring together Bitcoin and Blockchain enthusiasts from around the world and explore the marriage between electric commerce (eComm) and Bitcoin commerce (bComm) and what the world will look like with one public Blockchain.

Hong Kong has been chosen as the location for this event, one day after the conclusion of G2E Asia and just a short boat ride from Macau. Co-located with the CoinGeek.com bComm Conference will be the 8-year anniversary party for CalvinAyre.com and 57th birthday celebration for Calvin Ayre himself, likely to be the most anticipated party of the year and one you do not want to miss!

What: CoinGeek.com bComm Conference

When: May 18

Where: The Four Seasons, Hong Kong

Register: Details coming soon

iGB Live!

While its true the online gambling industry is one of the most vibrant in the world as far as I’m concerned, there is a such thing as just. too. many. conferences. In effort to consolidate and alleviate logistical woes, the iGaming Super Show, Amsterdam Affiliate Conference and EiG have joined forces and will be reborn this year as “iGB Live!”.

The massive event, now officially the largest dedicated iGaming expo of the year, will take place at the RAI Amsterdam in July, a wonderful time of year to be in one of Europe’s most amazing cities.

For those who are curious, there will be a separate Autumn Affiliate Conference even though a stand-alone EIG is no longer, so please stay tuned for more details.

What: iGB Live!

When: July 17-20

Where: RAI Amsterdam

Register: TBD

SiGMA

I’ve been to SiGMA every year since its inception in 2014 and what Eman Pulis and his team have accomplished over a short three year period is nothing short of exceptional. SiGMA’s 2017 edition took the entire event to a new level and has certainly helped push Malta as an iGaming jurisdiction to the top of the list.

My prediction is the 2018 edition of SiGMA will follow the event’s pattern of exponential growth and prove to be the best one yet.

What: SiGMA

When: TBD

Where: Malta

Register: TBD

