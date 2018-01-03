Twelve40 signs with Sekabet

PRESS RELEASES

Provider’s instant win titles added to Sekabet’s offering

Jersey, 3rd January 2018: Leading lottery and instant win platform provider Twelve40 has agreed a deal to supply its instant win portfolio to Sekabet.

Twelve40’s entire selection of games, including Pumpkin Master, Hidden Hoard and Popping Candy, is now live across the operator’s online offering.

The deal continues Twelve40’s strong commercial momentum, having penned agreements to integrate VSoftCo and Pariplay content into its platform in recent months.

Andy Jarrett, CEO at Twelve40, said: “We are delighted to introduce our leading selection of instant win titles to Sekabet’s customers.

“Our portfolio of games is going from strength to strength, and partnering with respected operators such as Sekabet is a key marker of the progress we have made in building our highly accomplished catalogue of instant win games.”

Taner Kahveci, Operations Manager at Sekabet, said: “Instant win games have been experiencing a real growth in popularity over recent years, and we are sure our players will welcome the addition of Twelve40’s engaging games to our offering.

“Twelve40 have been great to work with throughout the integration process, and we hope to enjoy a long and successful relationship as we grow our businesses together.”

Twelve40 delivers a turnkey lottery and instant win gaming solution that offers unparalleled flexibility and speed to market, powering operators worldwide including the AfroMillionsLotto and the gaming provider Loto System in Mexico.

About Twelve40

Twelve40 provides a complete a turnkey platform solution, ideal for white label or new operators, as well as existing paper ticketed or online operators through a simple, hassle-free integration.

Regulated in Jersey and with the aim of empowering customers with innovative lottery and gaming entertainment, Twelve40’s lottery platform is behind a number of renowned providers worldwide.

Twelve40 is disrupting the lottery market with progressive entertainment for demanding new generations, and as part of this evolvement have most recently developed blockchain based, crypto currency enabled lottery games.

Twelve40 also offers a wide selection of proprietary instant win games, as well as third party titles, through a series of integrations with leading software providers.

