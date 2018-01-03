NetEnt live across Multilotto MGA platforms

PRESS RELEASES

Multilotto have access to the full NetEnt portfolio and will be releasing additional games every week.

Games from world leading supplier NetEnt are now available at Multilotto. The online lottery betting operator strengthened its Casino offering in 2017, with the addition of several new suppliers, including Microgaming and Yggdrasil, and have begun the new year in impressive fashion with this latest announcement.

Multilotto have access to the full portfolio of NetEnt games and will be releasing new titles every week. That means big name slots such as Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, Planet of the Apes Guns N’ Roses and RedRake are now available at Multilotto. NetEnt’s latest game, Finn and The Swirly Spin, will also be available.

Multilotto COO Marcus Cordes said, “We are determined to make our Casino offering one of the most exciting on the market.

“For years our players have been able to enjoy outstanding bonuses and rewards and we’re delighted to be able to offer them an even wider selection of top quality games.

“NetEnt are world-leaders in their field, setting the standard for the rest of the industry and we are very proud to partner with them.”

As well at NetEnt, other suppliers providing games on the Multilotto platform include Yggdrasil, Microgaming, Quickspin, Playson and Play N Go.

About Multilotto Casino

Multilotto offers an extensive range of the world’s leading casino games from the biggest suppliers, with NetEnt joining the brand’s repertoire alongside Yggdrasil, Microgaming, Playson, Quickspin and Play N Go.

In addition to casino games, Multilotto is the online destination for customers who want to bet on a wide range of international lottery jackpots from American Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries to Europe’s largest transnational lotteries, EuroMillions and EuroJackpot.

Multi Brand Gaming holds three “Class 1 on 4” Licenses from the Malta Gaming Authority, a “Remote Gaming License” from the Republic of Ireland National Excise License Office and a “Combined Remote Operating License” from the UK Gambling Commission. Multilotto will provide games through MGA license MGA/CL1/1432/2017.

