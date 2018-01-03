Digitain signs 1X2 Network distribution deal

PRESS RELEASES

Full range of virtual and casino games made available to Armenia-based supplier

3rd January 2018, Yerevan: Multi-channel casino and sports betting platform provider Digitain has penned a deal to integrate a full portfolio of first-class virtual sports, slots and table games from 1X2 Network.

Operators using the platform will now have access to hit games from the leading independent supplier, including Iron Dog Studio’s Neon Jungle, Leap Gaming’s Instant Racing and 1X2gaming’s Gods of Olympus and Virtual Champions.

The video content software supplier forms the latest component of Digitain’s widening suite of products which allows their customers to cater to a variety of consumer tastes across multiple international markets.

Suren Khachatryan, Digitain CEO, said: “1×2 Network has a catalogue of quality titles, so we are very happy to have teamed up with them. I think operators have seen our offering develop over the past year and will be impressed by our increasingly diverse product-range.

“Their games have been performing consistently well for a number of years in a range of different markets, so we’re confident they will be well-received by new players too.”

Kevin Reid, 1X2 Network’s CCO, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Digitain to provide our unique portfolio of games to such a well-respected company that’s on the rise the industry.

“We believe our portfolio will be a great complement to their offering, while this deal allows us to continue our growth into untapped markets, opening the door for our exciting content reaching these territories ahead of the World Cup 2018 in Russia.”

1X2 Network has had a transformational year with the introduction of Iron Dog Studio to its portfolio, despite a rich history providing RNG games of its own to operators including Bwin.Party, Ladbrokes, and Bet365 since inception in 2002.

About Digitain:

Digitain is an Armenia-based sportsbook and casino platform provider offering best of breed turn-key and white-label solutions. The company’s primary focus is on the regulated European market, with ambitious plans to expand its geographical footprint into the Americas and Asia. It employs more than 800 of the brightest minds and creative talents in the gaming industry, with the aim of providing a one-stop-shop for its customers. The multi-channel Digitain Gaming Platform allows operators to plug-in sportsbook, casino, live dealer and virtual sports modules, and includes an integrated payment gateway, bonus engine, CRM system and dedicated customer support. Its sportsbook product covers 65 sports, taking in 7,500 leagues, and offers more than 3,000 betting markets. It also offers odds on 30,000 live events each month, while its casino solution has 1000-plus games from major casino suppliers.

About 1X2 Network:

The 1X2 Network is the new group name for the 1X2gaming group of companies. An independent software company based in the UK, who have pioneered soft gaming content since 2002. Alongside having several third party development partners on the 1X2 Panorama gaming suite, the group is at the forefront of HTML5 development with a varied portfolio of Sports games, Table Games and Slots. The 1X2 Network also consists of the new Iron Dog Studio brand that produces high production slots all available for the UK, Malta, Gibraltar, IOM and Italy. To demo visit https://1x2network.com/

