NetBet launches Patagonia Entertainment video bingo content in LATAM

Tuesday 2nd January 2018 – Patagonia Entertainment has signed an exclusive agreement with NetBet to provide its localised video bingo content and third-party games.

The deal will enable NetBet to deliver exclusive video bingo solutions for its new casino launch in the LATAM region. iSoftBet is integrating the bingo content onto the NetBet platform.

On the back of this latest announcement, Patagonia’s portfolio includes over 200 titles and features third-party games from the likes of Ortiz, RCT, Zest, FBM, Spinomenal and MGA.

Patagonia Entertainment’s Pedro B said: “LATAM’s casino market is booming and we’re thrilled to be a part of NetBet’s expansion into the region. Patagonia prides itself on its unique bingo content and our games have been created with the LATAM audience firmly in mind to ensure they will be as popular as ever.”

NetBet commented: “We have successfully expanded in different markets such as UK, Romania, Greece and all over the world so LatAm is an exciting one for us. We are delighted to have signed with Patagonia Entertainment as we believe their games are key to succeed in the region.”

About Patagonia Entertainment

Patagonia Entertainment is a Video Bingo game development company known for creating innovative solutions for the e-gaming industry. Video Bingo is a hybrid between Bingo and Slot games. The company has managed to become one of the most popular game developers in the Latin American market and are rapidly growing into other markets. More information about Patagonia Entertainment can be found at www.patagonia-e.com.

About NetBet

NetBet was established in 2001 and has held a European licence from Malta since 2006, enabling the company to offer multiple casino games. NetBet is a regulated, fair and secure site owned and operated by NetBet Enterprises Ltd., 209 Marina Street, Pieta PTA 9041, Malta. NetBet is a market leader and provider of top quality casino games. The site is also renowned in Europe thanks to the site’s availability in multiple languages. Since its launch, the site has not stopped growing and now boasts thousands of registered players.

