mBit Casino Adds Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and Dogecoin

It has just been announced that mBit Casino will now support 3 new cryptocurrencies, making them one of the first major Bitcoin casinos to support Dogecoin as well as 3 of the 5 largest cryptocurrencies based on market capitalization. Starting today, players can gamble online at mBitCasino.com using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Dogecoin.

Before mBit Casino added support for these new currencies, gamblers were limited to playing online with Bitcoin. As cryptocurrencies and altcoins continue to gain popularity, more and more Bitcoin owners are diversifying their holdings with digital currencies like Litecoin, Dogecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

Recent Issues with Bitcoin

All of the recent problems associated with the scaling of Bitcoin (such as increasing TX fees and slower confirmation times) have made it more difficult for crypto enthusiasts to gamble online, as the options for casinos who support cryptocurrencies like LTC, DOGE and BCH is almost non-existent.

A representative of mBit Casino recently commented on their move to support these additional cryptocurrencies:

“This transition has been an important one. We noticed exceptional Bitcoin transaction fees in recent weeks as the blockchain got clogged with unconfirmed transactions. By adding support for cryptocurrencies like LTC, DOGE and BCH, our players will be able to spend much less on transaction fees. We also hope it will lead to faster confirmation times and a more fluent gaming experience.” ~ Philip Aaker, CEO of mBit Casino.

In the beginning of 2018 mBit will be adding even more currencies to their platform beyond BTC, LTC, BCH and DOGE. The most popular cryptocurrency will include Ethereum, which is scheduled to be integrated in mid-January.

Gambling with Cryptocurrencies Made Easy

If you owned Litecoin, Dogecoin or Bitcoin Cash before today and wanted to gamble online, you would often have to jump through hoops to do so. The process involved selling your cryptocurrency for Bitcoin on a third party exchange site, waiting for the trade to clear and sending the BTC to your casino wallet; a long and complicated process.

That process has just been simplified via mBit Casino, because gamblers can now play slots, table games, video poker and other popular games using their favorite digital currencies without having to convert them back and forth to BTC through a third party.

Playing at mBit Casino

This recent move means that mBit Casino’s existing Bitcoin games – including popular slots and table games from a wide range of well-known online gaming providers – are now available to players in each of these new currencies. If you want to use cryptocurrencies to gamble online, you can begin your journey at mBit Casino by signing up for an account and funding it with any of their supported coins.

Once the funds have been sent to your wallet at mBit Casino, your account will be credited as soon as the transaction appears on the blockchain of that currency. After that, you’ll be able to start playing real-money cryptocurrency games instantly!

Cryptocurrency Bonuses at mBit Casino

If you don’t already have an account, make sure you sign up now so you can play with a 110% bonus on top of your first deposit using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin or Dogecoin! Their welcome bonus is automatic, and is credited to your account virtually instantly upon depositing. If you are subscribed to their newsletter, you will also receive weekend promotions, cashback offers and other exclusive bonuses!

