Betdigital strengthens partnership with SkyVegas and William Hill

Wednesday 27th December 2017 – Betdigital has integrated a wide selection of its high-performing gaming titles onto the SkyVegas and William Hill platforms to end the year on a high.

Bon Bon Bonanza Free Spin City, Mega Pots Mega X and Cash Point have all been made rapidly available through the SkyVegas platform. Free Spin City and Cash Point were developed in collaboration between the two companies and have proved extremely popular.

Cash Point, an AWP pub style slot game has been made available as an online title. The gaming experience between the land-based and online model is completely seamless for players.

William Hill has also welcomed several Betdigital titles onto its platform. These include Pots O’Luck, Bon Bon Bonanza, Free Spin City, Mega Pots Mega X Slot, Reels of Fortune! Triple Pay, Slots of Money and Crowning Glory.

Heath Samples, CEO at Betdigital said: “It’s been a pleasure working closely with SkyVegas and William Hill to deliver a range of outstanding content onto their platforms. We understand the importance of speed to market and the games have delivered fine results. We look forward to building on this success through 2018.”

