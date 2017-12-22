Digitain agrees Habanero deal

PRESS RELEASES

Platform provider integrates full suite of slots and table games



22nd December 2017, Yerevan: Multi-channel sports betting and casino platform provider Digitain is set to integrate content from leading online slots and table game supplier Habanero.

Among the games made available to their operator partners via the deal will be Habanero’s latest release 5 Mariachis, as well as a popular titles Rolling Roger, The Dead Escape, and Panda Panda.



The integration adds some extra muscle to the Armenian supplier’s casino platform, as it continues to expand in international markets, and brings a new premium range to its existing portfolio.

Suren Khachatryan, Digitain CEO, said: “We have been working hard to forge fresh casino alliances recently and are aiming to arm ourselves with the prized products from the best suppliers in the business.

“Like us, Habanero have been very successful in their expansion during 2017 and together we present a compelling platform and content solution to operators. We’re very pleased to have them on board.”

Daniel Long, Head of Sales at Habanero, said: “We’re delighted to have teamed up with Digitain and we can’t wait to see how our games perform in what in many cases are new markets for us.

“We have launched some fantastic content over the last 12 months, with a wide variety of themes, features, and maths models, and we hope they’ll quickly become firm favourites with operators and players alike.”

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

Robin Hutchison, Director, 131-151 Great Titchfield Street, London, W1W 5BB | +44 (0) 20 3586 8272 |robin@squareintheair.com



About Digitain:



Digitain is an Armenia-based sportsbook and casino platform provider offering best of breed turn-key and white-label solutions. The company’s primary focus is on the regulated European market, with ambitious plans to expand its geographical footprint into the Americas and Asia. It employs more than 800 of the brightest minds and creative talents in the gaming industry, with the aim of providing a one-stop-shop for its customers. The multi-channel Digitain Gaming Platform allows operators to plug-in sportsbook, casino, live dealer and virtual sports modules, and includes an integrated payment gateway, bonus engine, CRM system and dedicated customer support. Its sportsbook product covers 65 sports, taking in 7,500 leagues, and offers more than 3,000 betting markets. It also offers odds on 30,000 live events each month, while its casino solution has 1000-plus games from major casino suppliers.

