Wazdan signs with EveryMatrix

Wednesday, December 20, 2017, Malta – Wazdan, the major casino games producer with products covering slots, table games and video poker has agreed a deal to integrate its content onto the EveryMatrix’s Casino Engine platform, a move that takes Wazdan into a highly competitive position ahead of ICE. Wazdan’s portfolio of engaging and innovative slots, which can be enjoyed on mobile, desktop and tablets, will be made available to EveryMatrix’s network of operators.

Wazdan’s popular portfolio includes titles such as Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns. Upcoming titles include Los Muertos, Mayan Ritual and Captain Flynt, among others. They will all feature on the EveryMatrix platform together with over 100 other games from the popular games developer whose ‘Passion for Games’ is quietly spreading across the industry.

David Mann, Sales and Business Development Manager at Wazdan, said: “Wazdan is always looking for opportunities to grow as a brand and this deal with EveryMatrix will be another systematic step in our growth plan. EveryMatrix hosts some of the industry’s biggest names and titles so we are delighted to be peers with them. We have many exciting things happening right now with a flurry of game releases, so this is a great end to the year.”

Stian Hornsletten, CasinoEngine CEO and co-founder, added “We are always looking to add the very best slots titles on the market to our casino aggregation platform and we are confident we have achieved that here as well. Wazdan’s portfolio hosts an array of beautifully-designed games to suit passionate players. With its wealth of content, the number one thing CasinoEngine does is to allow for completely unique and tailor-made casino offering while providing support to operators in building a universe that best fits their players.”

Wazdan are licensed by the MGA and Curacao, with a Combined Remote Operating Licence by the UK Gambling Commission on the way allowing them to offer their comprehensive portfolio of slots in one of the world’s most mature markets.

Many of Wazdan’s games are powered by their innovative suite of added-value tools, Volatility Level, Double Screen Mode, Unique Gamble Feature and Energy Saving Mode, which provide operators with the ability to activate multiple features designed to enhance customer experience and engagement, improve retention, encourage extended play and produce higher yield.

For further information visit www.wazdan.com or email: dm@wazdan.com

ABOUT WAZDAN

Wazdan is a major games producer with products covering slots, table games and video poker as well as launching the world’s-first real-time ingame ‘Volatility Level’. With a portfolio of over 100 world-class games for instant play and, most importantly, smartphones, Wazdan’s popular portfolio includes titles such as Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns. Upcoming titles include Los Muertos, Mayan Ritual and Captain Flynt, among others. Wazdan complies with MGA regulations as well as Curacao licensing, and the RNG that’s used in their games is actually certified by NMi, which means that all Wazdan software is reliable, fair and secure.

About EveryMatrix

EveryMatrix is a multi-award winning iGaming software provider delivering a full product suite, including a fully managed sportsbook, the largest casino content aggregator in the world, a newly launched payment processing product, a flexible gaming platform, and a multi-brand affiliate/agent management system.

