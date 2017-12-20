Patagonia Entertainment signs content agreement with Alegriabet.com

PRESS RELEASES

Wednesday 20th December 2017 – Patagonia Entertainment has agreed a partnership with a new Latam-facing operator Alegriabet.com to integrate its full suite of video bingo and pachinko products.

The team behind Alegriabet.com has over ten years’ experience in the industry and promises to deliver the best mobile online bingo and casino experience, including great bonuses and fun new games. Over the past year considerable work has been undertaken to develop an in-house platform to perfectly align the best technology and security. It is specially designed for the entire spectrum of players and particularly the millennial generation.

Among the games being integrated onto the Alegriabet.com platform are Pachinko 3D, Farm Bingo, Pirates and Candy Bingo 3D.

Patagonia Entertainment’s Pedro B said: “Alegriabet.com has huge potential to be a major player in the LATAM online casino market and we look forward to integrating our full suite of games onto the platform as they expand into the region.”

Alegriabet.com management commented: “We are very excited about this new partnership with Patagonia Entertainment as their games fit Latin American players’ culture perfectly. Patagonia Entertainment has always focused on exciting and engaging video bingo and pachinko games. We’re sure this will be a fruitful and long term relationship.”



About Patagonia Entertainment

Patagonia Entertainment is a Video Bingo game development company known for creating innovative solutions for the e-gaming industry. Video Bingo is a hybrid between Bingo and Slot games. The company has managed to become one of the most popular game developers in the Latin American market and are rapidly growing into other markets. Patagonia is the number one solution for LATAM operators looking for content, as they now offer not only in-house games, but 3rd party games with a LATAM focus as well. More information about Patagonia Entertainment can be found at www.patagonia-e.com.

Comments