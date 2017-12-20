BetConstruct boosts casino offering with Spinomenal content

PRESS RELEASES

December 20, London, UK: BetConstruct, the award-winning iGaming technology provider has signed a multi-year content distribution deal with Spinomenal Ltd. The agreement will see Spinomenal’s entire suite of original, in-house game titles being made available on BetConstruct’s game aggregation platform.

With more than 87 cross-platform, HTML5 games, Spinomenal delivers high-speed game play offering attractive and artsy graphics. The content has already been integrated into BetConstruct’s propriety gaming platform, where the provider already has over 40 integrations, and available for their operators to add to their sites.

“We are excited that BetConstruct will be offering our cutting-edge HTML5 content to their distinguished list of licensees and operators. BetConstruct has proven to be one of the iGaming industry’s most innovative companies and we are looking very forward to working with them,” comments Derek Bloom, Spinomenal Business Development Executive.

“Spinomenal is producing the most innovate HTML5 content, with various themes – from Oriental to Western, that has already grabbed a lot of attention in the industry. I’m more than sure that our operators will welcome this addition to their casino offering,” says Edgar Mkrtchyan, BetConstruct Casino Product Owner.

