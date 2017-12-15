Playtech presents Christmas live casino

PRESS RELEASES

London: December 15th 2017 – Playtech is offering all its Live Casino licensees an early Christmas present this year by unwrapping a dedicated festive area 10 days before the big day.

Playtech, the world’s leading omni-channel gaming software, systems and services supplier, has purpose-built and designed a dedicated Christmas experience full of magic and festive cheer featuring its best-performing Roulette and Unlimited Blackjack.

Following the success of last year’s Christmas Roulette, as well as the strong performance of Playtech’s promotional Halloween Fortune and Paradise Roulette tables, the 2017 room has been extended to two tables, this time featuring golden chips and multi-player options. With golden chip 50 UK-only winners are selected at random, each one receiving 20 golden chips worth £5 that they can use on the live tables.

The design of the room aims to recreate Father Christmas’ warm and cosy, decorative fairy tale Lapland home complete with a bespoke table layout and dealers dressed as Mrs Claus and the couple’s elves who will help deliver presents to players for the next 19 days.

The Playtech Live Christmas experience is open 24/7 until January 2nd when the tables will return to their original, elegant look and feel ready to welcome in the New Year.

Playtech offers the largest Live Casino studio network across Europe and Asia, with cutting-edge products designed to provide the most authentic, Omni-channel gaming experience supported by an industry-leading platform using the latest business intelligence technology.

The company opened the world’s largest live casino studio in February this year, completing full migration of all licensees in late 2017.

Shimon Akad, COO, Playtech, said: “Following its overwhelming success last year, we are delighted to again be able to offer our licensees a dedicated Live Christmas experience, this time with twice as many tables, golden chips and multi-player options.

“Our Live promotional areas this year, including Halloween Fortune and Paradise Roulette, have witnessed high player demand and very positive feedback and we are planning to do many more in 2018. The Playtech Live Christmas experience is back by popular demand and really resonates with our licensees and their players and that is important when building brand identity.

“This is our way of thanking our Live customers for their ongoing and invaluable commitment and a great way to add some Christmas cheer to our new, next-generation Live offering. Merry Christmas everyone!”

About Playtech

Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries. Founded in 1999 and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech has more than 5,000 employees in 17 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry’s leading software and services supplier with more than 140 licensees globally, including many of the world’s leading regulated online, retail and mobile operators, land-based casino groups, government sponsored entities such as lotteries, and new entrants opening operations in newly-regulated markets. Its business intelligence-driven gambling software offering includes casino, live casino, bingo, poker and sports betting.

It is the pioneer of Omni-channel gambling which, through Playtech ONE, offers operators and their customers, a seamless, anytime, anywhere experience across any product, any channel (online, mobile, retail) and any device using a single account and single wallet. It provides marketing expertise, sophisticated CRM solutions and other services for operators seeking a full turnkey solution.

Playtech’s Financials division operates both on a B2C and B2B basis. Its B2C focused offering is an established and growing online CFDs broker, operating the brand markets.com. Its B2B offering includes the division’s proprietary trading platform, CRM and back-office systems, as well as its liquidity technology platform which provides retail brokers with multi-asset execution, prime brokerage services, liquidity and complementary risk management tools.

