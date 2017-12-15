Nektan’s US subsidiary respin partners with Seven Feathers Casino Resort

PRESS RELEASES

Friday 15th December (London, UK) – Respin LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nektan PLC (AIM: NKTN), has reached an agreement with Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Oregon.

As part of the deal, the Evolve in-venue platform will be integrated to SUZOHAPP’s Interactive Pro Table, allowing guests to enjoy video slots, bingo and poker games, as well as free-to-play content at the bars and restaurants of the resort.

Rapid GamesTM, the brand name for Respin LLC, is the creator of the first and only approved Class II and III in-venue mobile platform, which has previously gone live with a tribal casino in California.

Gary Shaw, Interim CEO of Nektan, said: “We are thrilled with this latest contract win for Rapid games as our first customer in Oregon extending the states in which we will operate.

“In addition, the SUZOHAPP table integration shows the flexibility of the Evolve system and its omni-channel capability linking mobile to cabinets and other existing casino infrastructure.”

About Nektan:

Nektan is a leading international B2B mobile gaming solutions and services provider, operating in the regulated, interactive real money gaming (RMG) gaming space, delivering original and innovative solutions to commercial organisations that have established online audiences.

Nektan’s full end-to-end technology platform, Evolve, simplifies and supports the route to mobile and desktop gaming revenues, managing the full customer experience and back-office operations, allowing commercial partners to focus on marketing the product to their consumers.

Nektan’s US operating subsidiary in partnership with Spin Games and Respin LLC, provides US land-based casinos with in-venue mobile gaming solutions which allow operators to add mobile technology and content to their existing offerings, with products accessible to players across both cabinets and mobile devices inside the casinos. Respin has a strong intellectual property portfolio including game patents for Rapid Games™ (on-property mobile entertainment), and other captivating concepts and brands.

Nektan is headquartered in Gibraltar, regulated by the Gibraltar Licensing Authority and the UK Gambling Commission, as well as in the Irish market and maintains sales and customer support operations in its two primary geographical targets, Europe and North America. The proprietary Evolve technology is developed and maintained by a talented and experienced team of employees from Nektan’s Indian office.

Nektan plc was admitted to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in November 2014.

Further information on Nektan can be found on the Group’s website at www.nektan.com

Comments