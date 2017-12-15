Multilotto announce NetEnt partnership

PRESS RELEASES

Online lottery betting operator strengthens casino vertical with addition of games from world-leading supplier.

Online lottery betting operator Multilotto has strengthened its casino offering by adding NetEnt to its list of suppliers.

Multilotto will have full access to NetEnt’s catalogue of games, with the plan being to release two new titles per week on their platform.

That means big name titles such as Starburst, Mega Fortune, Hall of Gods, Gonzo’s Quest and Guns N’ Roses will be available to Multilotto players in the near future.

NetEnt’s latest game, Finn and The Swirly Spin, will also be available at Multilotto Casino.

Multilotto COO Marcus Cordes said he was delighted to access NetEnt’s portfolio of games.

“NetEnt provides games for the world’s biggest operators, and we are absolutely thrilled to add the name of Multilotto to that list. We are offering our players the opportunity to play the most critically acclaimed games, from one of the most respected gaming providers in the industry, in NetEnt.

“We love slots at Multilotto, and the soaring popularity of our casino product will only be enhanced by the addition of NetEnt. This important partnership will further accelerate our impressive growth into new markets in 2018, confirming our status as the most impressive and exciting new casino on the market.

“In July, Multilotto announced a new partnership with Yggdrasil. Other suppliers providing games on the Multilotto platform include Microgaming, Quickspin, Playson and Play N Go”.

About Multilotto

Multilotto offers an extensive range of the world’s leading casino games from the biggest suppliers, with NetEnt joining the brand’s repertoire alongside Yggdrasil, Microgaming, Playson, Quickspin and Play N Go.

In addition to casino games, Multillotto is the online destination for customers who want to bet on a wide range of international lottery jackpots from American Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries to Europe’s largest transnational lotteries, EuroMillions and EuroJackpot.

Multi Brand Gaming holds three “Class 1 on 4” Licenses from the Malta Gaming Authority, a “Remote Gaming License” from the Republic of Ireland National Excise License Office and a “Combined Remote Operating License” from the UK Gambling Commission. Multilotto will provide games through MGA license MGA/CL1/1432/2017.

