MintBet launches affiliate programme with Income Access

Irish sportsbook launches new affiliate programme after completing integration with Income Access Network

Montreal, QC. 15th December 2017 – MintBet, the online sports-betting and casino brand has launched their new affiliate programme in partnership with Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider. The programme will drive affiliate partnerships by leveraging the Income Access Network, the iGaming industry’s longest-serving independent affiliate network.

The MintBet brand launched earlier in 2017 and is licensed under the Republic of Ireland’s Gambling Act of 2015, as well as by the UK Gambling Commission. The site boasts a range of sports-betting products, including both pre-event and in-play betting on football, cricket, rugby union and other sports markets. MintBet’s online casino, featuring live-dealer functionality plus jackpots and slots, is offered alongside the brand’s core sportsbook.

To celebrate the launch of MintBet’s affiliate programme, the brand has unveiled an enticing player promotion for affiliates. New depositing players receive a free £10 bet every weekend for the sportsbook, while customers depositing at the brand’s online casino enjoy a 100% welcome bonus of up to £200.

The new affiliate programme provides affiliates with a default 20% flat revenue share option, however bespoke deals can be negotiated on a case-by-case basis. Following the soft launch of the programme, further details on exciting bonuses and varied commission schemes such as CPA, hybrid and super referral commissions will be announced in Q1 2018.

MintBet’s affiliate programme will be managed using the Income Access Network. Originally launched in 2005, the network will connect the brand to over 25,000 affiliates and support segmented affiliate recruitment and campaign targeting.

Thomas McBride, Head of Marketing at MintBet, said: “We’re excited to launch our affiliate programme and leverage the Income Access Network to grow our brand in the UK and Irish markets. We’re 100% dedicated to working with affiliates to support this channel and look forward to building a strong partnership programme in 2018.”

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Income Access and Digital Wallets at Paysafe, said: “Our affiliate network is a key element in our overall product offering. We look forward to supporting the growth of MintBet’s affiliate programme, and seeing the brand’s acquisition evolve and diversify as we update and expand the Income Access Network and our affiliate platform in 2018.”

Please contact MintBet for more information about the new programme.

About MintBet.com

Founded in 1979, McBride Racing Ltd. established its retail arm in 2003 and now offers a high-performance sports-betting and online casino service. MintBet is the exciting and dynamic online rebrand of McBride Racing Ltd, benefitting from over 40 years of industry experience as the family-run bookmaker of choice for customers in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a technology company, affiliate network and digital marketing agency servicing the global gaming market, including regulated iGaming, social gaming, land-based casinos and online financial trading (forex, binary options). Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 gaming brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Coral, Gala Interactive, IGT’s Lottomatica, Jackpotjoy, Lottoland, Pinnacle, PMU, Sportingbet, Stan James, and TwinSpires.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Our core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through our industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallets and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, our solutions are geared towards mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between bricks-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US$48 billion in 2016 and over 2,300 staff located in 12 global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Paysafe Group plc shares trade on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol (PAYS.L). For more information, visit: www.paysafe.com.

Contact Information

Thomas McBride

Head of Marketing

MintBet.com

Email: thomas@mintbet.com

Affiliate Team email: affiliate@mintbet.com

Brand website: https://www.mintbet.com

Affiliate site: http://affiliates.mintbet.com/

Nick Say

Communications Manager

Income Access, Paysafe

Tel. +1-514-849-8595

Email: Nick.Say@Paysafe.com

Website: http://www.incomeaccess.com / www.paysafe.com

