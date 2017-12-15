Btobet and iSoftbet join forces to expand in New Markets in Africa And Latam

PRESS RELEASES

iSoftBet, apremium online and mobile casino game supplier – operating in Belgium, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Romania – and the sportsbook and iGaming platform provider BtoBet, fresh Sports betting innovator 2017 at the SBC awards, have successfully signed a partnership aimed at offering a wide range of exciting games to the ever demanding i-gaming players.

iSoftBet’s impressive portfolio of games that include exclusive branded content based on Hollywood films, famous TV series, unique original slots and excellent table gameswhich will be fully integrated into BtoBet’s advanced, secure and flexible platform.The two companies are ready to expand in all regulated markets in Europe, Africa and Latin America, offering progressive technology, available in an HTML5 format, compatible with desktop as well as mobile.

Commenting on the partnership, iSoftBet’s Head of Business Development Michael Probert, stated:

“We are always looking to increase the distribution of our games, and this deal with BtoBet helps us to enter new markets, in particular Africa and Latin America. While these markets are still evolving, we believe they offer huge potential for the iGaming industry as more countries move towards regulation. We aim to assist operators by providing them with our high-quality, top-performing titles through BtoBet’s advanced platform, who, in addition, understand the market and regulations in place very well”.

BtoBet’s Integration manager Maja Janevska highlighted:

“Our robust platform and technological intelligence, combined with iSoftBet’s games provide operators the possibility to elaborate unique offers, tailored for every single market, integrating easily more than 3,000 games. Additionally, our sophisticated Recommendation engine enables operators to suggest players their preferred games, at the ideal time and on their preferred device. We also maintainprogressive operation with true technology innovation and assure a close collaboration to achieve mutual satisfaction.”

About BtoBet. BtoBet is a multinational company and is part of a group with 20 years of experience in software development in IT, telecommunication, e-commerce and banking, strongly committed to technology and widely investing in technology research and development. The experience gained at the forefront in these advanced environments, compared with the more recent gambling industry, allows BtoBet to be visionary with a deep understanding of the requirements of the market, catching changing trends and anticipating bookmakers’ and operators’ needs. BtoBet is a true partner in technology, offering a standalone platform and services for the iGaming and Sports Betting industry. It counts on a very talented, continuously trained development team and day to day management support to clients. BtoBet allows licensees to be unique in the market, by giving them the opportunity to completely personalise their offers for Sports betting and iGaming business, online mobile and retail. BtoBet has technical branches with large ever-growing teams of developers in Skopje, Ohrid, Bitola, Belgrade, Nish, Tirana, and Rome. Malta hosts the commercial and marketing centre. Visit our site on: www.btobet.com

About iSoftBet. iSoftBet is a premium online and mobile casino game supplier, providing games to some of the world’s largest and most successful iGaming operators. It is at the forefront of innovation and its tailor-made solutions are designed to meet customers’ needs. iSoftbet offers a wide range of unparalleled original video slots created in-house, exclusive branded games from some of the world’s largest TV and movie production companies. The iSoftBet games are built using progressive technology, and available in an HTML5 format that is compatible with desktop as well as mobile. It proposes online and mobile content from up to 30 additional game software providers to customers in one swift integration. iSoftbet is committed to responsible gaming and complies with the most stringent regulatory bodies in Europe. It is licensed in the UK and Alderney and distributes content in multiple regulated markets such as Belgium, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Romania.

