Chargers rare road favorites at Chiefs on NFL week 15 betting slate

Bettors currently believe in the Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) as the best team in the AFC West. After oddsmakers opened their divisional road game against the Kansas City Chiefs (7-6) this Saturday night as a pick’em, the line has since moved in Los Angeles’ favor to -1.5 in early betting action.

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.com

The Chiefs have not closed as home underdogs in this series since 2012 when they lost 37-20 to the Chargers en route to finishing 2-14.

Kansas City got off to a great start this season at 5-0 before dropping six of seven. The Chiefs ended a four-game losing streak with a 26-15 win over the Oakland Raiders at home last week. Los Angeles opened the year in the other direction, going 0-4 before winning seven of nine. The Chargers have won four in a row and covered four of five.

Kansas City won the first meeting 24-10 at Los Angeles in Week 3 as a 3-point road favorite, and sportsbooks will likely need the home team to cover here to beat bettors.

Another game to watch in the NFC West on Sunday is the Seattle Seahawks (8-5) as 1.5-point home favorites versus the Los Angeles Rams (9-4). That divisional matchup opened as a pick’em too, although bettors are siding with the host rather than the visitor.

Like the Chiefs, the Seahawks can earn a sweep of the season series with a victory Sunday, which is a tiebreaker if they end up tied for the NFC West lead with the Rams. Books will be hoping the other Los Angeles team can pull off the upset and earn a split instead, putting the team in prime position to win its first division title since 2003.

And the Green Bay Packers (7-6) still have a shot at making the playoffs as well thanks to back-to-back overtime wins, and the return of starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers from collarbone surgery should improve the team’s chances drastically.

All you need to do is look at the betting line at other books for Green Bay’s visit to the Carolina Panthers (9-4) to see the risk of opening odds too early. Some books had the Panthers as high as 6.5-point chalk before coming back down to -3 after Rodgers was cleared to play.

