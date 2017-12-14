Take a deep dive into Play’n GO’s new slot Sea Hunter

PRESS RELEASES

14th December, 2017 – Leading mobile slots specialist Play’n GO has launched Sea Hunter, a marine-based slot that takes players to the depths of the ocean on the hunt for some slippery customers.

Players plunge into an underwater world where, amongst others, killer whales, stingrays, and jellyfish must be bullseyed for some explosive wins in this engaging three-reel video slot, which targets a submerged shooting match across five fixed pay-lines.

Winning on successive spins is the key to activating the cannons, whose power-meter loads up through four exciting chambers in accordance with any consecutive wins.

From Growth Gun, through Sticky Shot, and onto Wild Warhead, the matching symbols and re-spins ramp up the fun and the rewards. However, Multiply Mortar, achieved after six straight wins, is the ultimate weapon and current favourite for unlocking a huge, guaranteed payout from one free Win Spin.

Developed in Play’n GO’s standard HTML5, players will experience trademarked intricate graphics and authentic sound effects across all devices.

Johan Törnqvist, CEO of Play’n GO, said: “We’re sure players will love the unique escapism and sense of adventure that this slot brings, enhanced as ever by our immersive animation and signature soundscapes.”

Sea Hunter is the latest offering to embrace Play’n GO’s policy of developing a diversified game portfolio across various genres and game types, suitable for both operators and players worldwide.

About Play’n GO

Play’n GO is an award-winning supplier of high quality gaming content to many of the world’s leading casino brands. Their genuine omni-channel solution can be tailored to suit the needs of individual online and land-based partners, regardless of geographical, regulatory, or market-specific requirements. Their games are developed in HTML5 to provide an enhanced user experience on all devices and operating systems. They are complemented by superior back-office administration tools which provide expansive reporting and marketing capabilities, ensuring operators are equipped to provide the ultimate gaming experience. The supplier’s extensive portfolio was recently recognised by the award of the IGA Slot Provider of the Year 2017 title. For more information about Play’n GO, who have offices in Sweden, Malta, Hungary, and the UK, please visit http://www.playngo.com.

Comments