Comtrade Gaming celebrates G2S milestone with Tatts Group in New South Wales

PRESS RELEASES

Standardized monitoring technology launches in the Australian market

Ljubljana, Slovenia – Comtrade Gaming, the premier technology provider to the gaming industry, announces that their G2S Protocol Engine is a part of Tatts Group’s newly implemented MAXsys monitoring system for New South Wales, Australia. MAXsys will span over 2,500 gaming venues and 95,000 gaming machines.

“Our latest system implementation MAXsys provides a technology platform which facilitates ongoing innovation in our industry”, explains Frank Makryllos, COO of Tatts Group. “Working with Comtrade Gaming continues to provide benefits to our business and our aspirations. Comrade’s technology expertise makes them a valued partner. The MAXsys monitoring system will set the standard for all future projects and I am proud of what we were able to achieve.”

Created along GSA Standards, the G2S Protocol enables two-way communication between EGM platforms and host systems. Comrades’ G2S Protocol Engine is designed for operators or regulators who want to extend their existing host system with G2S capabilities and enables them to connect, monitor and manage electronic gaming machines (EGM). Comtrade Gaming’s Protocol Engine is an efficient way to upgrade existing central monitoring and game management systems.

»We are excited to be included in Tatts Group’s venture and congratulate all the teams that were involved in developing MAXsys,« states Igor Rus, Director of Systems at Comtrade Gaming. »With years of successful operation in many regulated environments, we are honored to be present in an innovation-focused Australian jurisdiction. Comtrade Gaming’s G2S solution reinforces industry priorities including download functionality, media window features and other player engagement modules.«

Comtrade Gaming is a leading independent software supplier to the gaming industry, delivering open gaming platforms and professional services to both the online and land-based gaming sectors. Comtrade Gaming’s strengths are in the development of enterprise software solutions that are based on industry standards. The company’s product portfolio includes online gaming platforms, server-based gaming systems, live casinos, and solutions which enable regulators to monitor and control gaming activities.

Comments