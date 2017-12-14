Alegriabet.com launches its official website worldwide

PRESS RELEASES

This week a new and exciting player enters the international online gaming market: Alegriabet.com.

After more than 1 year of development, the site, licensed in Curacao, has created a state-of-the-art platform combining the leading technology and security available. It has been designed in a fully responsive manner to ensure that it meets the expectations of all potential bettors, especially the millennial bracket.

A spokesperson for the company said “I believe that mobile technology is an absolute must in this competitive industry and with Alegriabet.com we have put together a product that is absolutely perfect for today’s sports fans. On 1st December, we rolled out the site out to a select group of VIP clients and then on 25th December, we will make it available across the globe.”

Alegriabet.com Features

“The product, the content and the value proposition we are offering will be fantastic. Our online betting site will deliver a full, market-leading suite of services including pre-match and live betting as well as virtual sports (all sourced from recognised market leader Betradar), while we will also be delivering a wide range of live casino experiences (working with suppliers such as Evolution, Ezugi and XPG Gaming).

For traditional gambling online aficionados, there will be a sophisticated Bingo channel: Bingo and Keno (Red Rake, Patagonia Entertainment and RCT) as well as other exclusive casino games: Tables Games, Scratch Cards, Slots, Video Poker, Casino Games (delivered by the likes of Playson, Microgaming, Scientific Games, iSoftBet, Spinomenal and Pariplay).

But there will be more! Soon we will be rolling out our integrated online poker site as well.

Last but not least, we should address the payment methods: the platform will have direct integration with leading local and international payment methods such as Skrill, Neteller, Paysafe Card, Astropay Card, Astropay Direct, Cubits (bitcoin), Ecopayz and the main banks in Brazil.

A new era has begun and we can wait to provide a top-notch, safe and fun entertainment product.” concluded the spokesperson.

