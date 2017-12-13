Win Systems debuts ground-breaking Gold Club Knockout in Venice

PRESS RELEASES

Malta, 13th December, 2017, – Win Systems, the leading technology supplier for the gaming and entertainment industry, showcased its unique, new roulette system, Gold Club Knockout, for the first time at an event in Venice last Friday.

The exclusive event at Casino di Venezia was the world premiere of the pioneering, patented system of Win Systems, which received glowing feedback from those in attendance at one of Europe’s leading gambling locations.

Designed to maximise customer satisfaction, Knockout eliminates numbers in the roulette wheel that have already come out, increasing players chances of victory in the following spins.

Perfectly suited for all casinos, the innovative system can be adapted to any of the Gold Club roulette systems, with its improved GUI and LCD touchscreen monitors making gameplay easy for all customers.

Notable attendees of the lavish event were Morris Ceron, head of Venice’s mayoral office and other leading names from the city’s gaming industry and senior Win Systems personnel.

Gold Club Knockout is the latest product Win Systems has rolled out over the course of the last 12 months, as it continues to consolidate its position as the leading provider of technology and systems for casinos.

Eric Benchimol, CEO of Win Systems, said: “Friday’s event was a great success and the perfect opportunity to unveil the spectacular, innovative roulette system, Gold Club Knockout, which will revolutionise the table games market.

“We always aim to improve our customer experience, and the Knockout system is aimed at maximising excitement by providing players with a better chance of success.

“With improved technology, the system’s adaptability is yet another sign of our commitment to developing the best products available on the market, which appeal to the regular and occasional casino player.”

Win Systems’ products and services help to power over 270 casinos and 70,000 slot machines in more than 17 countries around the world.

About Win Systems

WIN SYSTEMS is a provider of casino solutions for the global gaming industry. The company specializes in management systems and gaming machines for all varieties of casinos and lotteries.

It offers a full range of dedicated technology services, including design, programming, installation, operation and maintenance of its systems, with local teams based around the world able to assist partners around the clock.

Win Systems has an extensive track-record of offering the best in class information management systems, recognized throughout the world for providing superior real-time control, stability and reliability for land-based casinos, lotteries, and route operations.

The integration of Gold Club has further cemented Win Systems’ position as a global gaming solutions supplier. All Gold Club machines, including slot machines and various versions of electronic roulette, are developed with design quality at the forefront and are popular with players across various jurisdictions.

Incorporating Gold Club has resulted in Win Systems position as an emerging leader in the global gaming industry, with significant and expanding footprints in Europe, the Americas and Africa.

The company is continuously evolving, refining and expanding its product line ahead of market demands, setting trends and creating tools that are becoming essential for its customers’ successful operations.

