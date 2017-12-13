Wild Crypto appoints CEO ahead of launch

PRESS RELEASES

December 13th, 2017 (Jersey) – Wild Crypto (SYMBOL: WILD), the revolutionary international lottery and eGaming platform built upon blockchain technology, has appointed William Trentini as its CEO as it readies for launch next month.

The platform will go live to players on January 20, 2018, with a host of proprietary lottery and gaming content, as well as games from world-class third-party suppliers.

The launch will be overseen by newly-appointed CEO William Trentini, who has more than 20 years international experience in the financial industry across wealth management and investment banking.

He has more recently been involved in developing business opportunities across the crypto and eGaming sectors.

Wild Crypto successfully completed a token sale in September, raising 10,592 in Ether to bring the platform to market.

Its launch will mark the first major token sale-funded gaming platform to go live, as it targets a major disruption of the gaming industry in 2018.

Token sale participants will be able to use their WILD Tokens to play games on the Wild Crypto website, while others can purchase tokens onsite using various crypto currencies via ShapeShift.

William Trentini, CEO, Wild Crypto, said: “Since completing a hugely successful token sale in September, the Wild Crypto team has been hard at work to finalise a product that sets a new bar in blockchain gaming.

The Wild Crypto platform is innovative and robust, and will offer our players a world-class gaming experience utilising the very latest blockchain technology.

I am thrilled to lead this exceptional team in the next stage of our development, and we can’t wait to welcome our first players on January 20.”

Regulated lottery specialist Twelve40 supplies the certified back-end game technology for the new platform, and the product will be the first of its kind to be regulated via Jersey and Curaçao licenses.

By publishing results of games to the blockchain, users can guarantee an open and honest experience, and players will eventually be able to cash-out their winnings in Ether or to a crypto backed pre-paid card that is accepted worldwide.

For more information please visit: https://wildcrypto.com/.

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

David Bartram

+44 (0) 20 3586 1978

david@squareintheair.com

About Wild Crypto

Wild Crypto (SYMBOL: WILD) is the developer of a disruptive, international lottery and eGaming platform built upon blockchain technology.

It will launch on January 20, 2018 following a successful token-sale.

For more information, please visit: https://wildcrypto.com/.

