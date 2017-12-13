Japan Gaming Congress 2018 is back

PRESS RELEASES

Wednesday, December 13th (Tokyo). The Japan Gaming Congress held by Clarion Gaming has confirmed dates for the 2018 conference to be held in at the Conrad Tokyo from May 10 to 11.

Returning for its third year, the Japan Gaming Congress is the largest event of its type in Japan focused on the integrated resort (IR) industry, drawing attendance locally as well as from key international markets including Las Vegas, Macau and Singapore.

The event will continue to see an enhanced presence by key Japanese authorities, including figures from the central government and a wide variety of prefectures. Previous attendance included key members of Japan’s Leading Democratic Party (LDP) as well as officials from Hokkaido, Osaka, Wakayama, Nagasaki as well as traditionally non-gaming companies including; Hakkasan, JP Morgan, KPMG Japan, Goldman Sachs Tokyo, Ministry of Economy & Finance and many more.

With a plethora of content and discussion due to take place, a number of key sponsors such as Melco Crown Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Group Barrière and JCM Global have already confirmed their participation and support for JgC.

Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, has said “With Japanese IRs nearing as an investment reality, there has never been a more exciting time to participate in the Japan Gaming Congress. We are very happy to return to this important forum and deepen our dialogue with local business partners and the industry at large, and with them, pioneering the future of entertainment in Japan.”

The 2018 conference will focus on a variety of topics, including updates to the much anticipated legislation including bills related to ‘Problem Gaming’ and general IR regulation which are estimated to be announced within 2018. In addition to these tracks, the event will focus on setting realistic expectations on the impacts of the IR industry on the local communities, including tracks related to business (procurement), non-gaming entertainment amenities, legal, and other topics of considerable interest to attendees.

Tom Nieman, VP of Marketing, JCM Global, who has confirmed their support of JgC 2018, said “Japan Cash Machine is thrilled to welcome JgC to our home country.

For decades, JCM has been honored to create the world’s most secure gaming transaction equipment, and we are excited by the positive economic potential gaming could bring to Japan. We welcome JgC 2018, and see it as an ideal opportunity for leading companies to connect with our home market to create some of the world’s finest integrated resorts”.

Rory Credland of Clarion Gaming states, “We are excited to bring the Japan Gaming Congress back for its third year running. The success of the last two events, coupled with the most recent election updates in Japan, show that the event continues to drive heavy interest from attendees both domestically in Japan and abroad within the gaming industry.

We look forward to a conference full of valuable discussions from both industry and government leaders, as Japan looks forward to the future of IR development and entertainment within the country.”

Conference registration is now available via the official website www.japangamingcongress.com. The current Super Early Bird Rate is available, which includes domestic passes for Japanese residents at USD $399 and international passes at USD $1,399. This rate will be available through to February 16th, 2018.

ABOUT CLARION GAMING | The Japan Gaming Congress is organised by Clarion Gaming which is the Gaming arm of Clarion Events. For over 65 years, Clarion Events has been dedicated to the promotion and organization of trade shows, events and conferences. Clarion brings together over 700,000 people and 12,000 exhibitors and sponsors in more than 250 events held around the world. Clarion has a global presence – operating with 12 offices in 9 different countries around the world.

Website: www.japangamingcongress.com

Comments