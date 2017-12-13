International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) signs new multi-year integrity partnership with Sportradar

PRESS RELEASES

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has today announced it has signed a brand-new integrity partnership with Sportradar utilising the organisation’s world-leading monitoring, intelligence and prevention solutions to help safeguard the sport against match fixing.

Hundreds of matches each year will be covered by Sportradar’s Fraud Detection System (FDS), a unique service that credibly and effectively iden tifies betting-related manipulation in sport, across all ITTF’s major events, including the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships, Men’s & Women’s World Cup and the ITTF World Tour.

The deal will also allow the ITTF to call on Sportradar’s bespoke Fraud Intelligence Unit (FIU), where cutting edge tools and processes are used by dedicated experts to develop an unmatched picture of those who may be looking to enable, organise and finance any integrity attacks on the popular global sport.

ITTF President, Mr Thomas Weikert said: “We are very pleased to be signing a partnership with Sportradar, as the world’s leading supplier of solutions to help prevent the threat of match-fixing and other integrity concerns around table tennis. Protecting the sport from such activity is crucial in maintaining table tennis’ position as an exhilarating spectacle and professional sport. We are looking forward to working with Sportradar to keep our sport clean, which is one of the aspects that we pride ourselves on.

Sportradar’s Managing Director of Integrity Services, Andreas Krannich added: “Table tennis is a truly global sport, enjoyed in every corner of the globe and fan favourite at every Olympic Games. The ITTF have today sent a clear message to their stakeholders and fans: comprehensive and credible protection is now in place to keep the game you love honest. There will be no compromise in this regard. We are humbled by their trust and commitment.”

ABOUT THE ITTF

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) is the governing body for all international table tennis associations. It is responsible for its members, competitions and the sport in accordance with its statutes, regulations and technical rules.

Founded in 1926, the ITTF hosts over 80 events a year. With 226 member associations, the ITTF is the first and only sports association in the world that brings together all the countries and territories in a sports federation.

For more information about the ITTF, visit its website at https://www.ittf.com/.

ABOUT SPORTRADAR

Sportradar is a global leader in understanding and leveraging the power of sports data and digital content for its clients around the world. We provide cutting-edge solutions and services to media companies, bookmakers, sports federations and state authorities. We are a truly international organisation, employing over 1,800 people in more than 30 locations around the world. Our rapid growth is driven by technological innovation and a deep understanding of our clients’ business needs.

It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries. We occupy a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries.

More information can be found on www.sportradar.com.

