NYX Gaming Group confirms latest major customer for OGS with Paf agreement

Tuesday 12 December, 2017 – LAS VEGAS, NYX Gaming Group Limited (TSXV: NYX), a market-leading supplier to casino, sportsbook, lottery and bingo operators across the globe, has agreed a deal with Paf to integrate the Finnish operator to its award-winning OGSTM (Open Gaming System).

Paf serves players from countries including Finland, Sweden, Estonia and Spain. It will deliver a host of proven proprietary NYX content from the company’s four in-house games studios, including NextGen Gaming, as well as the more than 40 third-party studios on the OGS network.

Included in the initial launch list are blockbuster titles Foxin’ Wins™, Jackpot Jester 50,000 and Witch Pickings™.

The timing of this deal allows Paf to launch directly onto NYX’s latest promotional tool, Free Rounds 2, enabling it to run diverse and tailor-made free round campaigns, offering a vastly improved player choice and experience.

NYX Commercial Director Andrew Maclean said: “NYX is pleased to enter into this agreement and provide our valuable partners at Paf access to our market-leading NextGen Gaming content.

“We look forward to working together to bring additional high quality digital content to Paf’s players, from proprietary game studios, as well as the stellar, third-party NYX suppliers, all available by a single, swift implementation of OGS.”

Paf Chief Gaming Officer Kim Johansson said: “We are excited to be partnering with such a well-established and respected supplier as NYX. Their wide offering in proprietary games and third-party content will add quality and variety to our current offering.”

About NYX Gaming Group: NYX Gaming Group Limited is a leading digital gaming provider, headquartered in Las Vegas, USA, with a staff of more than 1,000 employees globally. NYX delivers added value by adhering to the highest standards of customer service, probity, and responsibility. It has one of the broadest distribution bases in the industry, with over 200 unique customers. The award-winning NYX OGS™ (Open Gaming System), which allows licensees to leverage the best-of-breed, multi-vendor casino content from around the world, is acknowledged to be the industry’s market-leading gaming offering. From its own studios and a broad partner network of the most innovative third-party suppliers, NYX offers customers the widest portfolio of content available, with access to over 2,000 game titles, via OGS™. NextGen Gaming, NYX’s content studio group is one of the world’s leading independent suppliers of innovative games to the gambling industry. Under the brands of NextGen, Game360, Side City and BetDigital, the NextGen Gaming group create and deliver exceptional slot games with proven performance and game longevity for partners and players, providing end-to-end support across all services. In addition, NYX’s award winning sports betting division OpenBet is utilised and trusted by leading sportsbook operators, with its scale and performance world-renowned. The OpenBet sportsbook processed more than two billion bets and broke new records at the 2017 Grand National, where it processed 68,000 peak bets-per-minute. NYX Gaming Group Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NYX. For more information about the group visit: www.nyxgaminggroup.com

About Paf:

Paf (Ålands Penningautomatförening) was founded on Åland (Finland) in 1966 for raising funds to support public good and is owned and licensed by the regional government of the Åland Islands. Today, Paf is an international gaming operator with over 400 online games including slots, casino, poker, betting, bingo and lotteries.

Paf also has physical gaming operations on land and sea, with about 1,500 slot machines and 55 gaming tables aboard ships in the Baltic Sea and the North Sea, in Paf Casino on Åland and Casino Sunborn in Gibraltar. Paf is dedicated to developing socially and environmentally sustainable money gaming entertainment for its customers.

In 2016, the Paf Group had a total revenue of €113 million and a profit of €15.2 million. The contribution to public good in 2016 was €20 million. The group has over 400 employees, with offices in Mariehamn, Stockholm, Tallinn and Madrid.

For more information, please go to www.paf.com

