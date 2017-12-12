NetEnt signs distribution agreement with IGT for Norsk Tipping

PRESS RELEASES

NetEnt, a leading provider of digital casino content solutions, has signed an agreement with IGT to supply online casino games to Norsk Tipping, the state lottery in Norway.

Earlier this year, NetEnt participated as a supplier to IGT in the competitive procurement process of Norsk Tipping for the delivery of online casino content. Norsk Tipping is Norway’s state lottery operator and a World Lottery Association (WLA) member.

Following a successful tender process, IGT announced in February of this year that it had won a contract with Norsk Tipping to provide online casino games. For more information, see news release: IGT Wins Contracts With Norsk Tipping To Provide Interactive Casino And Instant Win Game Libraries And Customized Games

Subsequent to the contract win, NetEnt and IGT have signed an agreement for the supply of online casino games to Norsk Tipping. Under the terms of IGT’s contract with Norsk Tipping, NetEnt will make a wide range of its world-leading games available through the IGT Connect™ integration layer to Norway’s state lottery operator.

Enrico Bradamante, MD of NetEnt Malta Ltd, commented: “We look forward to providing our popular game portfolio to Norsk Tipping together with IGT through their IGT Connect™ platform. We are proud to serve yet another customer through IGT in the strategically important WLA segment.”

For additional information please contact:

Enrico Bradamante, MD of NetEnt Malta Ltd

Phone: +356 79 676 868

enrico.bradamante@netent.com

Roland Glasfors, Investor Relations, NetEnt AB (publ)

Phone +46 760 024 863

roland.glasfors@netent.com

This information is information that NetEnt AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on December 11th, 2017.

About NetEnt

NetEnt AB (publ) is a leading digital entertainment company, providing premium gaming solutions to the world’s most successful online casino operators. Since its inception in 1996, NetEnt has been a true pioneer in driving the market with thrilling games powered by a cutting-edge platform. NetEnt is committed to helping customers stay ahead of the competition, is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm (NET–B) and employs 900 people in Stockholm, Malta, Kiev, Krakow, Gothenburg, Gibraltar and New Jersey. www.netent.com

About Norsk Tipping

Norsk Tipping is assigned by the government to offer games that create excitement and entertainment within responsible limits, with the profits going to good causes. Norsk Tipping is a government-owned limited company under the direction of the Ministry of Culture. For more information about Norsk Tipping, please visit the website https://www.norsk-tipping.no/selskapet/engelsk

About IGT

IGT is the global leader in gaming, enabling players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Interactive and Social Gaming.

