Bede Gaming partners with leading security specialists, iovation

12th December, 2017 – Bede Gaming, a leading supplier of software to the online gaming industry, has agreed a partnership with fraud prevention and authentication specialists iovation.

The agreement will give Bede the ability to offer its clients access to iovation services to ensure the highest possible levels of security via a proven suite of device based services.

Michael Brady, CEO of Bede Gaming, said: “Bede has used iovation’s market-leading services for some time, and it provides an important component of our fraud prevention and security strategy. It was a logical step to enter a formal partnership to extend this provision to our own clients.”

Duane Burcham, Senior Sales & Business Development at iovation, said: “The gaming industry is subject to some of the most sophisticated fraud techniques in the world, so it is vital that operators stay one step ahead by utilising the very latest tools to ensure a safe and secure environment for their players.

“We have been impressed with Bede’s commitment to security and look forward to working closely together to ensure the industry’s high security requirements are consistently met.”

Earlier this year, Bede was granted ISO 27001 certification by the International Standards Organisation (ISO), in recognition of its continued offering of the most secure platform provision available to operators in regulated markets globally.

About Bede Gaming

Bede Gaming is a leading supplier of software to the online gaming industry, powering some of the biggest brands globally. The platform provider works in regulated markets and processes tens of millions of transactions per month.

The Bede platform is flexible, scalable, modular and fully open meaning operators can integrate any third-party software required into the platform or use its bespoke solutions. Bede’s platform also integrates into land based systems, offering operators a genuine omni-channel convergence solution.

Bede Gaming, which is headquartered in Newcastle upon-Tyne, in the heart of the north-east of England, UK, is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and is an approved supplier of the Alderney Gambling Control Commission.

