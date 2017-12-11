Partnership deal with Bethard and Ganapati

PRESS RELEASES

Exciting new slots providers, Ganapati, are proud to announce that they have signed a partnership deal with leading operators Bethard. Ganapati’s games will feature on Bethard’s site, including the famous Japanese comedian, Pikotaro’s, original game “Pikotaro’s Pineapple Pen” and the visually stunning “She Ninja Suzu”.

Taku Sawada, CEO of Ganapati, said, “We are thrilled to be working with Bethard as they look to expand their game portfolio. We believe our authentic Japanese themed games will be a big hit with their progressive player base. We can’t wait to see the results.”

“Bethard are excited to welcome Ganapati to our portfolio, as the addition of their suite of games will allow our players to experience some of the best games in the global iGaming market,” said Bethard’s Casino Manager Bjørnar Heggernes. “We have a deep and unwavering commitment to customer service and innovation and we are pleased to be partnering with a like-minded company such as Ganapati.”

About Ganapati:

Ganapati is a provider of immersive Japanese gaming to the iGaming industry. We offer both cutting edge creative and technology solutions as well as exceptional levels of service and customer engagement. We work with studios around the world, combining entertainment and animation with Japanese design, gripping storytelling and cutting-edge technology, to supply the iGaming market with compelling, immersive content.

