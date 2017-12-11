Asia Live Tech launches iGaming revenue sharing pool program for its operators

PRESS RELEASES

One of the most revolutionary aspects of the modern iGaming industry is Asia Live Tech’s iGaming Revenue Sharing Pool program. The basic premise is that on top of the operators own revenues, they can also bag an additional revenue (a share of 2% from the pool from Asia Live Tech), as part of a revenue pool between all operators using Asia Live Tech’s iGaming software. It sounds interesting, and if you’re an online casino operator, this could definitely be an avenue you may wish to explore, but how does it work?

Not Your Market? Not Your Problem…

Under the scheme, 91% of all operator’s revenue from your online casino or iGaming website will be yours to keep. However, on top of the operator’s revenue, 2% of the ALT operators Total Gross Win will be accumulated into shared pool, and redistributed by Asia Live Tech amongst all the o perators using the program, allowing operators to pocket an additional share of the revenues, potentially from markets they aren’t even operating in.

How Does It Work?

The Total Gross Wins for each operator is added together to form an Overall Operators Total Gross Win. A total of 2% of this is then accumulated to create a Total ALT Revenue Share Pool, which is then redistributed amongst all operators using the Asia Live Tech iGaming software.

Reasons To Partake In The Program

There are several reasons why an iGaming website operator would want to take part in this program. First and foremost, it provides an additional monthly revenue on top of the operator’s revenue from running their own online casino. Secondly, this is a totally revolutionary system for operators. You can also increase your share of the spoils, even if you don’t cover all markets in the industry. Lastly, the awards are based on your performance, so the more active players you have, the larger your share will be.

How To Get Involved

The first thing that any prospective operator must do is join Asia Live Tech, as an iGaming operator, incorporating their White Label Online Casino software or integrate their games. Once they have grown their business and increase the number of players at their iGaming website, they can get a slice of the revenue from the iGaming Revenue Sharing Pool program on top of their regular revenue from running their website. Asia Live Tech has made this process as simple as possible so that everyone can prosper from it.

Asia Live Tech (ALT) believes that this iGaming Revenue Sharing Pool will continue the tradition of offering superior services to their many customers. As a Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies iGaming Software Provider, ALT believes in adding extra value to our operators and hope to provide other great services in the future.

If you are interested in any further information or in signing up for the Asia Live Tech iGaming Revenue Sharing Pool, please visit www.asialivetech.com to learn more.

