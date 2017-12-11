CoinGeek.com looking for writers

BITCOIN

A few years ago, the Calvin Ayre Media Group set out to make CalvinAyre.com the premier global gambling news site on the web, it’s been a fun ride but now we have a new challenge.

The cryptocurrency industry is exploding in popularity, the technology is revolutionary and with our new site CoinGeek.com we want to do the same for the cryptocurrency industry that we did with the gambling industry. We’re working hard to bring you the all the news and insights as they happen but we need help.

CoinGeek.com needs news writers, columnists and social media mavens to help us by sharing their knowledge and technical analysis of the day’s events.

We’re looking for people who know bitcoin, prefer BCH because of its clear superiority for super low cost micro-transactions and want to be part of its future success by sharing news and achievements of the coin.

Are you right for CoinGeek.com?

• You have an intimate knowledge of bitcoin and cryptocurrency technology.

• You can take complex ideas and simplify them for a mainstream audience.

• You can work quickly and efficiently to meet deadlines and expectations.

• You have excellent written English grammar with attention to detail.

• You can recognize important stories before it bubbles to the surface.

• You love the concept of the super low cost micro-transactions that are possible with Bitcoin BCH.

Is writing for CoinGeek.com right for you?

• We give you a voice in the new cryptocurrency revolution.

• We give you the ability to work from home and set your own schedule.

• We’re an emerging platform showcase your knowledge and grow your personal brand. Several former Calvin Ayre Media Group writers have gone on to start their own publications, write for national newspapers and glossy magazines, and start their own consulting companies.

• We pay you in BCH.

As the media landscape is ever-changing, we’re open to other ideas such as videos, podcasts, social media content so feel free to make your pitch.

If this opportunity interests you, please send me an email Bill@AyreMedia.com with the subject line “Contribute to CoinGeek.com” and tell me a little bit about yourself. Please include your resume and links to where your published work.

If you’re a company that is looking for some exposure or you have an idea or an opinion that needs to be shared. Please send me an email with the subject line “CoinGeek Op-ed” for a copy of our submission guidelines.

