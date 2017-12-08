Betsafe walks ‘The Walk’

PRESS RELEASES

– Brand releases ‘The Walk of Adversity’ integrated advertising campaign with leading ambassadors to showcase the journey they make to overcome the odds

– Campaign developed by creative agency, SNAP London

– Conor McGregor narrates launch ad for Betsafe

Known worldwide for premium sponsorships and innovative campaigns, the online bookmaker and gaming company, Betsafe, has today released its latest advertising campaign with a host of leading global sporting stars.

Entitled ‘The Walk of Adversity’, the work features new Betsafe brand ambassadors, Conor McGregor and leading jockey, Sam Twiston-Davies, as well as boxer Tony Bellew and stars from Manchester City and Saracens respectively.

The campaign, which is the second phase of the ‘Passion Overcomes The Odds’ creative idea established earlier this year, tells the story of the struggles, adversity and odds faced by each ambassador before they walk out to overcome them in their specific sporting field.

McGregor, who narrates the launch ad, said: “‘Passion overcomes the odds’ is something that resonates with me because I overcame my situation through pure determination and dedication to success. I am proud to be a Betsafe ambassador and lead this campaign because we share the same commitment to success. Filming this campaign was an amazing experience, and I can’t wait to tell my story to my incredible fans across the world.

Developed by creative marketing agency SNAP London, the fully integrated campaign is running in the UK, Ireland and Norway, across 30” TV, OOH, digital, sponsorship idents and a series of 60” online films will follow for each individual ambassador / club.

Louisa Tapper, Managing Partner at SNAP London, commented: “The team at Betsafe have done an amazing job pulling together such an impressive stable of ambassadors. We wanted to do them justice with an emotive and powerful campaign that gives you goosebumps and embodies the excitement and anticipation of attending a sporting event.’

Nicola Fitton, Managing Director for Betsafe UK, Ireland and ROW also added: “Our previous ‘Passion Overcomes The Odds’ campaign did a fantastic job of showcasing the moments when an underdog defies the numbers stacked against them to produce astonishing sporting achievements. With ‘The Walk’, we wanted to take this a step forward and provide a genuine insight into the preparation Betsafe ambassadors put in before they step out to produce these performances in their respective arenas.

To be able to bring the likes of Conor, Manchester City, Saracens, Tony and Sam Twiston-Davies together in one concept like this is an achievement we are really proud of.”

For more information, visit www.betsafe.com

About Betsafe

Betsafe offers a wide range of first-class online gambling products including sports betting, horse racing, online poker, casino games and much more in a safe and fun environment. Sportsbook offers over 4000 sports betting channels, which includes a live betting option and a huge array of in-play betting opportunities. Casino offers everything from table games such as blackjack and roulette, to slot machines games, video slots, video poker, mini games and a host of other games. Betsafe.com and the Betsafe mobile app are operated by BML Group Ltd, with licenses issued and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority. With more than 20 i-Gaming brands including Betsson.com, Betsafe.com, Nordicbet.com, and CasinoEuro, the company offers Sportsbook, Casino and Poker in many different territories.

Betsson Group is wholly owned by Swedish Betsson AB listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap list, and one of the world¹s largest gaming groups, at the heart of gaming entertainment for over five decades.

About SNAP London

SNAP London is part of the global sport, entertainment & communications group, Chime Communications Limited and sits within Sports Marketing division, CSM, offering clients a unique perspective on this landscape.

Founded in 2016, SNAP London is proud to create work that bites for founding clients Vitality Health and Purplebricks. The agency has experienced significant growth after multiple client wins over the last year including Betsafe, C&CCC, Westgate, easyCar and Boost.

