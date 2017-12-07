Wild Wild Bet launches managed affiliate programme with Income Access

PRESS RELEASES

Curaçao-licensed brand will use Income Access platform, management services and affiliate network for new programme

MONTREAL, QC. December 2017 – Wild Wild Bet, a Curaçao-licensed operator specialising in online casino and live casino dealers, has launched a new affiliate programme in partnership with Income Access, Paysafe’s digital marketing technology and services provider. With Income Access expertise, Wild Wild Bet will leverage a robust affiliate software platform, capable of providing actionable insights, as well as benefit from an experienced in-house affiliate team and the Income Access Network, iGaming’s longest-serving independent affiliate network.

Through its partnerships with leading software providers, Wild Wild Bet provides its players with access to more than 150 NetEnt casino games as well as engaging Live Casinos offerings, courtesy of Evolution Gaming. With strong industry reputation and stringent due diligence, Wild Wild Bet partners ensure that the operator’s customers have an experience that is both reliable and exciting.

Designed by a team with comprehensive iGaming knowledge and expertise, Wild Wild Bet delivers a product that is based on in-depth analysis and defined by sophisticated gameplay, simplicity of the design and caring customer support. That dedication carries over to the new affiliate programme, which features lucrative commission structures and promotions.

Through the Income Access platform, which has won eGR’s ‘Affiliate Software’ B2B award four times since 2013, new members of the Wild Wild Bet Affiliate Programme will enjoy a 50% Flat Revenue Share for the first three months of promoting the brand. The programme will also feature a Tiered Revenue Share commission structure as its default. The default structure offers between 20% and 40% commission, based on revenue totals.

Bespoke deals are also available and can be negotiated separately.

Wild Wild Bet facilitates the acquisition strategy for affiliates by offering enticing player promotions. Two offers currently available are a 100% First Deposit Bonus as well as Free Spins Friday. Players also have access to a variety of reliable payment options, including Paysafe’s Skrill and NETELLER digital wallets.

Affiliates will further benefit from Income Access’ dedicated team of casino affiliate managers and their collective experience with supporting brands in this vertical. Through the Income Access Network, Wild Wild Bet will have the opportunity to connect with over 25,000 affiliates.

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Income Access and Digital Wallets at Paysafe, said: “The iGaming space is becoming more and more competitive and Wild Wild Bet is an exciting brand that’s gaining momentum and cutting through the noise. We’re very much looking forward to a long and successful partnership that is supported by both our software platform and affiliate management team.”

For more information on the affiliate programme, please contact Wild Wild Bet.

About Wild Wild Bet

The Wild Wild Bet office consists of a group of highly qualified iGaming professionals. Wild Wild Bet hold gaming license No.8048/JAZZ2015-035 authorized by the Government of Curaçao. Wild Wild Bet provides more than 150 of the highest quality Casino games from NetEnt, best Live Casino dealers from Evolution Gaming and NetEnt.

We aim to process withdrawals within up to 24 hours of being requested. Your money will be on its way, right away. Whether your payment provider sends the money to you equally fast depends on them. eWallets are instant, while banks may take longer to process your payment.

At the Wild Wild Bet support department you will find no robots, only skilled customer support agents that know exactly how to help with any questions you might have. The job of these dedicated individuals is to solve any problem you might have as well as to assist you in making your experience in the Wild Wild Bet casino as pleasant as possible.

We have been more thorough and creative than any other online casino when it comes to finding easy deposit methods for each specific country and currency. Of course, things are always changing and we are constantly finding ways to improve, so if there is anything that would make things easier for you we urge you to get in touch.

We want you to have wildest possible experience at Wild Wild Bet and your feedback is very important to us. Do not not hesitate to send you comments or suggestions so we could improve the platform to suit your needs perfectly.

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a technology company, affiliate network and digital marketing agency servicing the global gaming market, including regulated iGaming, social gaming, land-based casinos and online financial trading (forex, binary options). Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 gaming brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Coral, Gala Interactive, IGT’s Lottomatica, Jackpotjoy, Lottoland, Pinnacle, PMU, Sportingbet, Stan James, and TwinSpires. For more information, visit: www.incomeaccess.com.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Our core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through our industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallets and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, our solutions are geared towards mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between bricks-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US$48 billion in 2016 and over 2,300 staff located in 12 global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Paysafe Group plc shares trade on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol (PAYS.L). For more information, visit: www.paysafe.com.

Contact Information

Frank Goldstein

Casino Manager, Wild Wild Bet

Tel: +852 45673291

Email: wwb@wildwildbet.com

Website: www.wildwildbet.com

Affiliate sign-up page: partners.wildwildbet.com

Nick Say

Communications Manager

Income Access, Paysafe

Tel. +1-514-849-8595

Email: Nick.Say@Paysafe.com

Websites: http://www.incomeaccess.com / www.paysafe.com

