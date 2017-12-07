Quickspin launches in Romania with NetBet

PRESS RELEASES

Supplier’s games go live in recently-regulated market for the first time

Stockholm, 7th December 2017 – Swedish slots specialist Quickspin, a Playtech Group company, has entered the Romanian market for the first time after its leading portfolio of games went live with NetBet.

As part of the agreement, players will be able to enjoy the supplier’s leading titles at Netbet.ro, including latest releases Mighty Arthur, Mayana, and Fairy Gate.

The move sees Quickspin further expand its international footprint, as well as demonstrate its commitment to operating in regulated markets.

Quickspin CEO Daniel Lindberg said Romania’s regulated iGaming market presented the company with a “fantastic opportunity” for further growth.

He added: “We’ve kept a close eye on the development of this market since it opened its doors in 2015, and we’re thrilled players can now access our slots.

“NetBet has a proven track record in the country, which is rapidly becoming an important market, and we’re excited to be making our Romanian debut with them.”

Gavin Wong, Casino Content Manager at NetBet, said: “Quickspin has an excellent reputation for producing quality content and we were very keen to boost our casino with their rapidly expanding stable of slots.

“It’s been a pleasure working alongside their team so far and we look forward to enjoying a long-term relationship with them.”

Founded in 2011, Quickspin rapidly established itself as a leading development studio for real money and social casino gaming and was acquired by Playtech in March 2016.

Now licensed in multiple jurisdictions, its award-winning content has helped the company sign agreements with a long list of leading operators.

About Quickspin

Quickspin is a Swedish game studio developing innovative video slots for real money online gambling and free to play social markets. The aim of our 60-strong team of gaming industry veterans is to cause a market-changing shift in quality and innovation by creating the kind of games that we as players would love to play. Quickspin games are integrated with our customers’ casino through our own platform which includes ground breaking promotional tools to help attract and retain players.

About Playtech

Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries. Founded in 1999 and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech has more than 5,000 employees in 17 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry’s leading software and services supplier with more than 140 licensees globally, including many of the world’s leading regulated online, retail and mobile operators, land-based casino groups, government sponsored entities such as lotteries, and new entrants opening operations in newly-regulated markets. Its business intelligence-driven gambling software offering includes casino, live casino, bingo, poker and sports betting.

It is the pioneer of Omni-channel gambling which, through Playtech ONE, offers operators and their customers, a seamless, anytime, anywhere experience across any product, any channel (online, mobile, retail) and any device using a single account and single wallet. It provides marketing expertise, sophisticated CRM solutions and other services for operators seeking a full turnkey solution.

Playtech’s Financials division operates both on a B2C and B2B basis. Its B2C focused offering is an established and growing online CFDs broker, operating the brand markets.com. Its B2B offering includes the division’s proprietary trading platform, CRM and back-office systems, as well as its liquidity technology platform which provides retail brokers with multi-asset execution, prime brokerage services, liquidity and complementary risk management tools.

