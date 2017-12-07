Oulala wins ‘Best DFS Product’ award

PRESS RELEASES

London – 7, December 2017 – Oulala, the daily fantasy sports (DFS) operator and B2B provider, clinched the ‘Best DFS Product’ award for the second year in a row at SBC Awards ceremony in London.

Hosted by former footballer Luis Garcia and sports presenter Matt Lorenzo, the event featured a full 28 award categories this year – 11 Operator/Affiliate awards and 17 Supplier awards.

Oulala was represented by Oliver Niner, the company’s Business Development Director. ”I would like to congratulate the SBC team for organising this splendid event as well as to express my sincere gratitude to the judges for showing their appreciation for our hard work,” said Niner after accepting the award. ”We are constantly striving to improve our product offer in order to provide our partners with the best Daily Fantasy Football platform on the market. Our latest deals with Marsbet, Safaribet Kenya and Bravio Gaming prove that we are moving in the right direction.”

A panel of 57 judges, most of whom are top executives in the business, selected Oulala as the best in class among seven finalists.

2017 has been another eventful and successful year for the Oulala team ‒ the company’s CEO, Valery Bollier won the ICE VOX Prophet award at ICE, while Oulala was also selected as a superfinalist at the World Football Summit StartCup Challenge by GSIC and the KPMG Game Changers Global Startup Competition. Additionally, Oulala was also nominated for ”Skill Games Supplier of the Year” at the EGR B2B Awards 2017 and for ”Fantasy Sports Operator Award” at the EGR Operator Awards 2017.

About Oulala

Oulala, a B2B-licensed fantasy sports provider, is the company behind an award-winning daily fantasy football management game launched in August 2013. Its highly innovative and advanced scoring system in fantasy football uses 70 different statistical criteria, which are then converted into fantasy points in real time accordingly. A monetised version of the site, launched at the end of 2015, is now used as a case study to present the efficiency of the game to future B2B partners. The latter may opt for a fully customised solution with API, Iframe and Turnkey delivery.

