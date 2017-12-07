Microgaming’s jolly game additions this December

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming adds two more games to kick off the festive season, in addition to its action-packed Highlander™ online slot.

The festivities have begun in Holly Jolly Penguins, a five-reel, 45-fixed payline online slot that combines vibrant holiday graphics, a cheerful soundtrack and a host of charming penguins ready to bring big wins to players this season!

Full of personality, the cast of nine arctic penguins make up the symbols in the game as wilds, scatters and high-paying symbols. The game features two unique wild symbols that appear stacked on all reels, characterised by two jolly penguins in colourful snow globes; Lorenzo and Quincy will grace the reels to fill players’ stockings with big rewards.

Meanwhile, Sledding Penguins serve as the scatter symbol within the game. Landing three or more anywhere on the reels awards the player with a scatter pay. The Sledding Penguins can also trigger or retrigger the free spins feature and up to 80 free spins can be awarded to keep the presents coming!

Players can join the wild sleigh ride in Holly Jolly Penguins, which went live with Microgaming and Quickfire operators on Wednesday 6 December.

Microgaming’s second offering for the festive season is the fruity world of Wacky Panda, where a group of zany characters await players in this simple three-reel, one payline online slot. Featuring colourful graphics, the game brings to life five pandas, each with its own unique personality to entertain players as they spin to win big prizes.

With a modern take on the traditional three-reel slot, Wacky Panda allows players to choose how much they can win by selecting to wager one, two or three coins, where wins can go up to 3333x the player’s bet!

Each coin selection is immediately reflected in the paytable to ramp up the excitement for players as they see the potential winnings of each spin and the rewards each spin holds.

Players can enjoy some wacky wins and a chance to earn fruitful rewards in Wacky Panda which went live on Wednesday 6 December. Check out the gameplay video here.

David Reynolds, Games Publisher at Microgaming, comments: “December is decked out with two more game additions from Microgaming, on top of our latest branded title, Highlander™ online slot.

“Holly Jolly Penguins is perfect for the festive season and features a cast of penguins ready to spread the cheer with scatter pays and retriggerable free spins. Meanwhile, Wacky Panda is fun, fast-paced and has a flexible bet selection that adds a modern twist to the classic three-reel setup.

“2017 has been a very busy year for Microgaming with a wealth of new games released, including blockbuster branded titles from the action-packed Jurassic World™ and Highlander™ online slots, to the thrilling and the theatrical, The Phantom of the Opera™ and Halloween® online slots. Not forgetting the launch of EmotiCoins earlier this year, a slot born from an idea pitched by staff at Microgaming’s very own innovation initiative.

“We are very excited to showcase new content as we go into 2018, so watch this space as Microgaming will be revealing another wave of exciting releases and announcements to shake up the New Year.”

