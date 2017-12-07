Lee Drabwell joins Playtech BGT Sports as COO

PRESS RELEASES

Ex-Ladbrokes director brings operational experience in UK and Irish retail

London, 7th December 2017 – Playtech BGT Sports (PBS) has bolstered its executive team with the appointment of former Ladbrokes Managing Director Lee Drabwell.

Drabwell, who will join as Chief Operating Officer for the UK and Ireland, spent 29 years with the operator, serving in a number of senior positions within its retail betting division.

He left the newly formed Ladbrokes Coral in April after latterly working as their Retail Operations Director.

During his time at Ladbrokes, Drabwell was instrumental in the roll-out of SSBTs across its 2,700-strong retail estates in UK, Ireland and Belgium, and his experience in the area will be invaluable when directing PBS’ expanding client base.

In his new role, Drabwell will be responsible for leading and developing the PBS customer base across the UK and Ireland, as it looks to expand its sports betting solutions and deploy the latest content development.

John Pettit, Managing Director for UK, Ireland, Asia, and Australia at Playtech BGT Sports, said: “Lee is an excellent addition to our senior team with decades of retail experience at one of the leading names in the sector, and we will be tapping into his expertise in the coming months.

“He was a pioneer in the roll-out of SSBTs during his time at Ladbrokes and this experience will be invaluable to our expanding operations within the UK and Ireland.”

Lee Drabwell, COO for UK & Ireland at Playtech BGT Sports, said: “Playtech BGT Sports has been a driver of innovation in the retail space in recent years, and I’m looking forward to adding my operator-side viewpoint to the senior team.

“I’m excited by the ambitious plans we have in store, both in terms of building on our operations with existing and new clients, but also with the product development which we’ll be implementing into partner’s retail shops in the near future.”

PBS has recently signed contract extensions with leading operators, including Boylesports and Betfred, and are currently in the progress of rolling out its BetTracker product with a number of partners.

