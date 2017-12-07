HappiStar Adds New Games from Playson

PRESS RELEASES

You can enjoy new slot games from Playson when you sign up with HappiStar. Choose from dozens of unique games that Playson has to offer. To make things even better, you can get dozens of bonuses and promos like free spins, deposit bonuses, and more.

Whether you want to celebrate Christmas, Halloween, or just want to enjoy a quiet night at home, log in to HappiStar and you are sure to be entertained. And if you are really lucky, you could even enjoy a jackpot prize from these new Playson slots.

What Can You Expect from Playson slots?

HappiStar’s new game provider, Playson, boasts over 250 staff worldwide. Headquartered in Malta, this popular game provider features a wide range of casino games, social games, and slots—all of which showcase HD graphics and the latest gaming technology. Expect unique themes, modern designs, and exciting bonus games.

Here at HappiStar, look forward to these amazing games from Playson!

Christmas Eve slot

You can enjoy Christmas all year long with the Christmas Eve slot game. There are five reels in this game, but what really makes this game special is the 1,024 different ways you can get a winning combo. Better yet, you can set the reels to spin automatically with the Autoplay feature. This is one slot game where high rollers and cautious slot players can enjoy because the smallest bet is 0.20 coins and the largest is 60 coins. And if you get really lucky, Santa Claus could give you the gift of a huge win and 20 free spins.

Zombirthday slot

What kind of mischief do zombies get into on their birthday? Find out by playing a few rounds of Zombirthday slot. You get to enjoy five reels and 10 pay lines of undead delight. You can also enjoy longer game sessions as the smallest you can bet with is 0.10 coins and the largest is 60 coins. If you ever have free spins, you can use them by playing this game. Just activate the Zombirthday Autoplay feature and see how many wins you get. The funky background music is sure to inspire you, as is the jackpot prize of 9,000 coins.

Dracula’s Family slot

In Dracula’s Family, you get to check out a day in the life of Count Dracula and his family. Here, you can enjoy the spooky sound-effects and the detailed background of Dracula’s home. The colors are bright despite the dim lighting, and the animated background shows careful attention to detail. While you play for a cash prize, you might see red eyes gleam from a suit of armor or see the candles flickering. It is as if the candles were real! In this game, you can enjoy four different free spins modes, showcasing the game provider’s creativity.

